KStars v3.4.2 is Released Glad to announce the latest release of KStars v3.4.2 on April, 27th, 2020 for Windows, MacOS, and Linux. This release brings even more stability enhancements to KStars in addition to better memory management, especially on embedded devices.

Linux 5.7 RC3 is Released/Available Linux 5.7-rc3 The kernel development world continues to look fairly normal: rc3 is larger than rc2 was, but that's the usual pattern where rc2 is a "breather release" after the merge window, and rc3 sees an uptick. And looking at commit stats and the size of the changes, we're pretty much at the slightly larger end of average for rc3 when comparing the 5.x releases. The diffstat also looks fairly nice and flat, with nothing that stands out or looks scary (the biggest single diff is to the pm-graph "sleepgraph" python script, which I just can't find it in myself to worry about). So there's basically the usual number of generally small fixes. All good. Most of the changes are drivers (sound and networking standing out, but there's usb, tty iio, gpu and the usual smattering elsewhere), with tooling being fairly noticeable too (largely due to that pm-graph update). Outside of drivers and tooling, it's fairly spread out: arch updates (x86 dominates, but there's mips, arm, sh and powerpc too), core networking fixes, Documentation (well, mostly devicetree bindings, actually), filesystems (cifs, exfat and afs) and core kernel and mm, and header files. Again, that all looks very normal and very much "nothing really odd stands out". In a world gone mad, the kernel looks almost boringly regular. Which is just how I like it. Thanks, guys and gals, Linus

