Development
  • Lassie errors

    Part of your responsibility as a software engineer, if you take your craft seriously, is to minimize the costs that your own mistakes or failures to anticipate exceptional conditions inflict on others. Users have enough friction costs when software works perfectly; when it fails, you are piling insult on that injury if your Lassie error leaves them without a clue about how to recover.

    Really this term is unfair to Lassie, who as a dog didn’t have much of a vocabulary with which to convey nuances. You, as a human, have no such excuse. Every error message you write should contain a description of what went wrong in plain language, and – when error recovery is possible – contain actionable advice about how to recover.

    This remains true when you are dealing with user errors. How you deal with (say) a user mistake in configuration-file syntax is part of the user interface of your program just as surely as the normally visible controls are. It is no less important to get that communication right; in fact, it may be more important – because a user encountering an error is a user in trouble that he needs help to get out of. When Little Timmy falls down a well you constructed and put in his path, your responsibility to say something helpful doesn’t lessen just because Timmy made the immediate mistake.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: #26: Upgrading to R 4.0.0

    R 4.0.0 was released two days ago, and a casual glance at some social media conversations appears to suggest quite some confusion, almost certainly some misunderstandings, and possibly also a fair amount of fear, uncertainty, and doubt about the process. So I thought I could show how I upgrade my own main workstation, live and in colour without a safety net. (Almost: I did upgrade my laptop yesterday which went swimmingly, if more slowly.)

  • Error handling and exceptions

    Yes, this is yet another post in the internet talking about using exceptions versus error returns. The topic has been flaming up at my workplace for quite some time now, and I felt that writing a blog post about it during the week-end would help me focus my thoughts and give me time to explain my point with the due care. In case you didn't know, I'm against using exceptions for error handling (maybe having spent many years working with Qt has had an effect on this); that does not mean that I never write code using exceptions: I certainly to my good share of try ... catch when dealing with third-party code (including STL), but you won't find a throw in my programs.

    I'm not going to write here all the reasons why I refrain myself from implementing error handling using exceptions; I'd rather like to focus on the one I consider to be the major one, and which I rarely see given the due weight in the debate.

  • The 20 Best C++ Books for both Professional and Beginner

    C++ is the most generally utilized programming language around and is an industry-standard for programming uses of numerous types. Moreover, C++ is an exceptionally effective programming language that can monitor assets more successfully than dialects, for example, Visual Basic or Delphi. C++ is something other than a well-known language. It gives the calculated substrata that underlie the plan of a few different dialects and a lot of current registering. It is no mishap that two other significant dialects, Java and C#, are determined from C++. Almost everything in programming has been impacted by the sentence structure, style, also, reasoning of C++. Essentially expressed, to be an expert software engineer suggests competency in C++. It is the entryway to all of the present-day programming. That is why a perfect set of C++ books is essential for you to learn C++.

  • Generate Random Unique String in Laravel
  • The Weekly Challenge #057

    Of the two tasks, my favourite was Shortest Unique Prefix. I must confess I have never done this before. It was fun solving though. I enjoyed it thoroughly. As always, Raku solution looks more elegant, in my hunble opinion. With every passing week, I learn something new in Raku and get to practice what I learnt so far. The weekly challenge is giving me an opportunity to explore the nitty gritty of Raku.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 57: Tree Inversion and Shortest Unique Prefix

    Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a couple of hours. This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.

  • Using Environment Variables In Django

    While working with web applications often we need to store sensitive data for authentication of different modules such as database credentials and API keys. These sensitive keys should not be hardcoded in the settings.py file instead they should be loaded with Environment variables on runtime.

    An environment variable is a variable whose value is set outside the program, typically through a functionality built into the operating system. An environment variable is made up of a name/value pair.

    Environment variables help us keep secrets (for example, Passwords, API tokens, and so on) out of version control, therefore, they are considered an integral part of the popular Twelve-Factor App Design methodology and a Django best practice because they allow a greater level of security and simpler local/production configurations.

  • Test and Code: 110: Testing Django - from unittest to pytest - Adam Parkin

    Django supports testing out of the box with some cool extensions to unittest. However, many people are using pytest for their Django testing, mostly using the pytest-django plugin.

    Adam Parkin, who is known online as CodependentCodr, joins us to talk about migrating an existing Django project from unittest to pytest. Adam tells us just how easy this is.

KStars v3.4.2 is Released

Glad to announce the latest release of KStars v3.4.2 on April, 27th, 2020 for Windows, MacOS, and Linux. This release brings even more stability enhancements to KStars in addition to better memory management, especially on embedded devices. Read more

Linux 5.7 RC3 is Released/Available

  • Linux 5.7-rc3
    The kernel development world continues to look fairly normal: rc3 is
larger than rc2 was, but that's the usual pattern where rc2 is a
"breather release" after the merge window, and rc3 sees an uptick.

And looking at commit stats and the size of the changes, we're pretty
much at the slightly larger end of average for rc3 when comparing the
5.x releases. The diffstat also looks fairly nice and flat, with
nothing that stands out or looks scary (the biggest single diff is to
the pm-graph "sleepgraph" python script, which I just can't find it in
myself to worry about).

So there's basically the usual number of generally small fixes. All good.

Most of the changes are drivers (sound and networking standing out,
but there's usb, tty iio, gpu and the usual smattering elsewhere),
with tooling being fairly noticeable too (largely due to that pm-graph
update).

Outside of drivers and tooling, it's fairly spread out: arch updates
(x86 dominates, but there's mips, arm, sh and powerpc too), core
networking fixes, Documentation (well, mostly devicetree bindings,
actually), filesystems (cifs, exfat and afs) and core kernel and mm,
and header files.

Again, that all looks very normal and very much "nothing really odd
stands out".

In a world gone mad, the kernel looks almost boringly regular.

Which is just how I like it. Thanks, guys and gals,

Linus
  • Linux 5.7-rc3 Kernel Released: "In A World Gone Mad, The Kernel Looks Almost Boringly Regular"

    Linus Torvalds just released the third weekly release candidate of the forthcoming Linux 5.7 kernel.

  • Kernel prepatch 5.7-rc3

    The 5.7-rc3 kernel prepatch is out for testing. "Again, that all looks very normal and very much 'nothing really odd stands out'. In a world gone mad, the kernel looks almost boringly regular. Which is just how I like it."

