Programming: C++, Laravel, Perl, Python and More Lassie errors Part of your responsibility as a software engineer, if you take your craft seriously, is to minimize the costs that your own mistakes or failures to anticipate exceptional conditions inflict on others. Users have enough friction costs when software works perfectly; when it fails, you are piling insult on that injury if your Lassie error leaves them without a clue about how to recover. Really this term is unfair to Lassie, who as a dog didn’t have much of a vocabulary with which to convey nuances. You, as a human, have no such excuse. Every error message you write should contain a description of what went wrong in plain language, and – when error recovery is possible – contain actionable advice about how to recover. This remains true when you are dealing with user errors. How you deal with (say) a user mistake in configuration-file syntax is part of the user interface of your program just as surely as the normally visible controls are. It is no less important to get that communication right; in fact, it may be more important – because a user encountering an error is a user in trouble that he needs help to get out of. When Little Timmy falls down a well you constructed and put in his path, your responsibility to say something helpful doesn’t lessen just because Timmy made the immediate mistake.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: #26: Upgrading to R 4.0.0 R 4.0.0 was released two days ago, and a casual glance at some social media conversations appears to suggest quite some confusion, almost certainly some misunderstandings, and possibly also a fair amount of fear, uncertainty, and doubt about the process. So I thought I could show how I upgrade my own main workstation, live and in colour without a safety net. (Almost: I did upgrade my laptop yesterday which went swimmingly, if more slowly.)

Error handling and exceptions Yes, this is yet another post in the internet talking about using exceptions versus error returns. The topic has been flaming up at my workplace for quite some time now, and I felt that writing a blog post about it during the week-end would help me focus my thoughts and give me time to explain my point with the due care. In case you didn't know, I'm against using exceptions for error handling (maybe having spent many years working with Qt has had an effect on this); that does not mean that I never write code using exceptions: I certainly to my good share of try ... catch when dealing with third-party code (including STL), but you won't find a throw in my programs. I'm not going to write here all the reasons why I refrain myself from implementing error handling using exceptions; I'd rather like to focus on the one I consider to be the major one, and which I rarely see given the due weight in the debate.

The 20 Best C++ Books for both Professional and Beginner C++ is the most generally utilized programming language around and is an industry-standard for programming uses of numerous types. Moreover, C++ is an exceptionally effective programming language that can monitor assets more successfully than dialects, for example, Visual Basic or Delphi. C++ is something other than a well-known language. It gives the calculated substrata that underlie the plan of a few different dialects and a lot of current registering. It is no mishap that two other significant dialects, Java and C#, are determined from C++. Almost everything in programming has been impacted by the sentence structure, style, also, reasoning of C++. Essentially expressed, to be an expert software engineer suggests competency in C++. It is the entryway to all of the present-day programming. That is why a perfect set of C++ books is essential for you to learn C++.

Generate Random Unique String in Laravel

The Weekly Challenge #057 Of the two tasks, my favourite was Shortest Unique Prefix. I must confess I have never done this before. It was fun solving though. I enjoyed it thoroughly. As always, Raku solution looks more elegant, in my hunble opinion. With every passing week, I learn something new in Raku and get to practice what I learnt so far. The weekly challenge is giving me an opportunity to explore the nitty gritty of Raku.

Perl Weekly Challenge 57: Tree Inversion and Shortest Unique Prefix Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a couple of hours. This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.

Using Environment Variables In Django While working with web applications often we need to store sensitive data for authentication of different modules such as database credentials and API keys. These sensitive keys should not be hardcoded in the settings.py file instead they should be loaded with Environment variables on runtime. An environment variable is a variable whose value is set outside the program, typically through a functionality built into the operating system. An environment variable is made up of a name/value pair. Environment variables help us keep secrets (for example, Passwords, API tokens, and so on) out of version control, therefore, they are considered an integral part of the popular Twelve-Factor App Design methodology and a Django best practice because they allow a greater level of security and simpler local/production configurations.

Test and Code: 110: Testing Django - from unittest to pytest - Adam Parkin Django supports testing out of the box with some cool extensions to unittest. However, many people are using pytest for their Django testing, mostly using the pytest-django plugin. Adam Parkin, who is known online as CodependentCodr, joins us to talk about migrating an existing Django project from unittest to pytest. Adam tells us just how easy this is.