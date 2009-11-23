FOSS in Networking and Streaming
-
Blue Planet contributes to ONAP to hasten automation goals
As part of its ongoing commitment to support open source projects and service providers’ efforts to deliver advanced services like 5G, Blue Planet is contributing new functionality and code to The Linux Foundation’s open source Open Networking Automation Platform (ONAP) Policy Framework.
-
DT is one of the backers of new open source community for next-gen carriers
Deutsche Telekom has teamed up with EWE Tel, Reply and RtBrick to launch a new open source management community called Leitstand. The goal of Leitstand is to develop webscale type tools for telco networks.
-
Deutsche Telekom, EWE TEL, Reply, RtBrick launch open source community
Deutsche Telekom, EWE TEL, Reply, and RtBrick have joined forces to develop Leitstand, an open-source community for the management of carrier networks.
Leitstand will provide community members with the tools they need to operate the underlying infrastructure in a disaggregated telecoms network.
-
Telcos and service providers create open source venture
Network operators, integrators and software vendors have joined forces to create Leitstand, an open-source community that aims to increase the efficiency of developing, buying and running network management systems for next generation carrier networks.
It will provide the tools needed to operate the underlying infrastructure in a disaggregated telecoms network, including zero-touch provisioning of infrastructure, inventory management, operational visibility of network elements, alarm monitoring, fault diagnosis and software version management.
-
Synamedia Joins the Alliance for Open Media
-
Synamedia throws in with AOMedia, the group behind the AV1 open source video codec
The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, has joined at the Promoter level. As a member of the Alliance, Synamedia will collaborate with AOMedia members, which include fellow leading internet and media technology companies, to advance open standards for media compression and delivery over the web.
Synamedia's video network portfolio features video distribution, processing, and delivery services, and solutions to power premium quality broadcast and broadband video, create compelling live multi-screen experiences, enable software-defined video processing and unify operations.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 861 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: C++, Laravel, Perl, Python and More
today's howtos
Review: Star 2.1.0
At first Star looks a bit bland and barren and only has few basic applications installed, following the one application per task concept. Going by feedback on the project's site and the mini reviews or ratings left on DistroWatch, Star has a lot of satisfied users who clearly don't mind the bare looks and the small size. If anything, that is the attraction. All it needs is a change of wallpaper and some theming if you're so inclined and adding a few choice programs, just like most distributions. This kind of base can be interesting to the advanced user who wants to build their installation up themselves and know what they want out of it, starting from a small base install but one that has X and a window manager for a functional GUI already available. On top of that it is based on Devuan which presents with a sane and proven init system. I quite like Star and will certainly bear it in mind in the future once there is a new release.
KStars v3.4.2 is Released
Glad to announce the latest release of KStars v3.4.2 on April, 27th, 2020 for Windows, MacOS, and Linux. This release brings even more stability enhancements to KStars in addition to better memory management, especially on embedded devices.
Recent comments
44 min 3 sec ago
58 min 17 sec ago
1 hour 24 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
5 hours 52 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 50 sec ago
11 hours 34 min ago