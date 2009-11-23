Openwashing Leftovers
With Project Astra, NetApp aims to enable true portability for Kubernetes-based applications
Data storage specialist NetApp Inc. today announced Project Astra, its vision of an enterprise-class storage and data services platform for Kubernetes that enables both application and data portability.
Kubernetes is an open-source project that’s used to orchestrate large clusters of software containers, which host the components of modern applications that can run on any kind of computing infrastructure. The technology has seen rapid adoption over the past few years, but NetApp argues that users lack the infrastructure needed to ensure application data is as portable as the applications themselves.
Gloo API Gateway Hits v1.3, Includes Dev Portal [Ed: The term "open source API" is classic openwashing]
The Instaclustr sign of open source success [Ed: No, it is not Open Source]
In a 2001 interview, Brian Behlendorf, then president of the Apache Software Foundation, was asked to identify the most foundational right in open source—the thing that, if removed, makes open source not open source. His response? “The right to fork.” Of course Behlendorf wasn’t riffing on flatware, but rather “the right for a user or somebody outside the developer pool or even a subset of the main development pool to be able to take the code and start a new project.”
MindSpore: Huawei's All-Scenario AI Computing Framework Now Open Source [Ed: IDG paid by the company it covers here, to produce puff pieces.]
HDC 2020: Online Showcase Attracts More Than 10 Million People [Ed: Another example of IDG publishing corporate spam for a fee, even disclosing that upfront]
Remember when open source was fun? [Ed: IDG again, sponsored by Mac Asay's employer. by Mac Asay 1) does not use Open Source; 2) never wrote code; 3) works for proprietary software companies. But this publisher was paid by his employer for these "sponsored" pieces. The term "sustainability" is how proprietary software companies advocate exploitation or defend abusing Free software whilst keeping all their jewels proprietary (like GitHub is); it's old propaganda.]
EnAccess is supporting Open Source Oxygen Concentrators for Low Resource Settings during the COVID-19 Pandemic [Ed: They speak about "open source" but outsource to proprietary software lock-in and spyware of Slack and Microsoft, which is rather ridiculous]
If the COVID-19 pandemic spreads rapidly in Africa, the health systems are going to be under considerable strain with limited capacity and unable to cope; oxygen supplies will be very stretched. The ability to treat patients will depend on the availability of electricity, oxygen and ventilators. Oxygen Concentrators are normally electrically power devices that produce oxygen by the absorption of nitrogen from a flow of air. They can produce oxygen 24 hours a day, 7 days a week — if they have sufficient power, which is a challenge for many low resource clinics in the developing world. Many rural hospitals have intermittent and poor quality power, as well as a lack of supply chains for replacement parts and an absence of trained maintenance personnel. We want to change this, so we will do what we do best: mobilize and organize the open source, energy access, engineering, and manufacturing communities in Africa, Europe the Americas and around the world to help. And we’ll keep it completely transparent and efficient.
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: TorchServe
According to AWS, developers like the flexibility PyTorch provides for building and training models, but deploying and managing them in production is the most challenging part for many. Using a model server is one way to simplify that process. Model servers can be used to easily load models, run preprocessing or postprocessing code, and provide production-critical features, such as logging, monitoring, and security.
AWS unveils open source model server for PyTorch
AWS and Facebook launch an open-source model server for PyTorch
Facebook, AWS team up to produce open-source PyTorch AI libraries, grad student says he successfully used GPT-2 to write his homework....
Nvidia GTC virtual keynote coming to YouTube: Nvidia cancelled its annual GPU Technology Conference in Silicon Valley in March over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The keynote speech was promised to be screened virtually, and then that got canned, too. Now, it’s back.
Fishtown Analytics Raises $12.9M in Series A Funding
Can open-source machine learning enhance CCTV at train stations?
Can security surveillance systems and associated analytics work in a station environment without disrupting the rail network? Zircon Software Ltd is working to find out.
DVB Releases Free Reference Client for DVB-I Services [Ed: Openwashing by outsourcing to Microsoft's proprietary software trap, GitHub]
Developed in collaboration with Sofia Digital, the reference client and related materials are released under the open source MIT license and will help to accelerate deployments of the DVB-I specification.
DVB releases open source reference client for DVB-I services
Programming: C++, Laravel, Perl, Python and More
today's howtos
Review: Star 2.1.0
At first Star looks a bit bland and barren and only has few basic applications installed, following the one application per task concept. Going by feedback on the project's site and the mini reviews or ratings left on DistroWatch, Star has a lot of satisfied users who clearly don't mind the bare looks and the small size. If anything, that is the attraction. All it needs is a change of wallpaper and some theming if you're so inclined and adding a few choice programs, just like most distributions. This kind of base can be interesting to the advanced user who wants to build their installation up themselves and know what they want out of it, starting from a small base install but one that has X and a window manager for a functional GUI already available. On top of that it is based on Devuan which presents with a sane and proven init system. I quite like Star and will certainly bear it in mind in the future once there is a new release.
KStars v3.4.2 is Released
Glad to announce the latest release of KStars v3.4.2 on April, 27th, 2020 for Windows, MacOS, and Linux. This release brings even more stability enhancements to KStars in addition to better memory management, especially on embedded devices.
