Openwashing Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 27th of April 2020 03:30:19 AM Filed under
Misc
  • With Project Astra, NetApp aims to enable true portability for Kubernetes-based applications

    Data storage specialist NetApp Inc. today announced Project Astra, its vision of an enterprise-class storage and data services platform for Kubernetes that enables both application and data portability.

    Kubernetes is an open-source project that’s used to orchestrate large clusters of software containers, which host the components of modern applications that can run on any kind of computing infrastructure. The technology has seen rapid adoption over the past few years, but NetApp argues that users lack the infrastructure needed to ensure application data is as portable as the applications themselves.

  • Gloo API Gateway Hits v1.3, Includes Dev Portal [Ed: The term "open source API" is classic openwashing]
  • The Instaclustr sign of open source success [Ed: No, it is not Open Source]

    In a 2001 interview, Brian Behlendorf, then president of the Apache Software Foundation, was asked to identify the most foundational right in open source—the thing that, if removed, makes open source not open source. His response? “The right to fork.” Of course Behlendorf wasn’t riffing on flatware, but rather “the right for a user or somebody outside the developer pool or even a subset of the main development pool to be able to take the code and start a new project.”

  • MindSpore: Huawei's All-Scenario AI Computing Framework Now Open Source [Ed: IDG paid by the company it covers here, to produce puff pieces.]
  • HDC 2020: Online Showcase Attracts More Than 10 Million People [Ed: Another example of IDG publishing corporate spam for a fee, even disclosing that upfront]
  • Remember when open source was fun? [Ed: IDG again, sponsored by Mac Asay's employer. by Mac Asay 1) does not use Open Source; 2) never wrote code; 3) works for proprietary software companies. But this publisher was paid by his employer for these "sponsored" pieces. The term "sustainability" is how proprietary software companies advocate exploitation or defend abusing Free software whilst keeping all their jewels proprietary (like GitHub is); it's old propaganda.]
  • EnAccess is supporting Open Source Oxygen Concentrators for Low Resource Settings during the COVID-19 Pandemic [Ed: They speak about "open source" but outsource to proprietary software lock-in and spyware of Slack and Microsoft, which is rather ridiculous]

    If the COVID-19 pandemic spreads rapidly in Africa, the health systems are going to be under considerable strain with limited capacity and unable to cope; oxygen supplies will be very stretched. The ability to treat patients will depend on the availability of electricity, oxygen and ventilators. Oxygen Concentrators are normally electrically power devices that produce oxygen by the absorption of nitrogen from a flow of air. They can produce oxygen 24 hours a day, 7 days a week — if they have sufficient power, which is a challenge for many low resource clinics in the developing world. Many rural hospitals have intermittent and poor quality power, as well as a lack of supply chains for replacement parts and an absence of trained maintenance personnel. We want to change this, so we will do what we do best: mobilize and organize the open source, energy access, engineering, and manufacturing communities in Africa, Europe the Americas and around the world to help. And we’ll keep it completely transparent and efficient.

  • SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: TorchServe

    According to AWS, developers like the flexibility PyTorch provides for building and training models, but deploying and managing them in production is the most challenging part for many. Using a model server is one way to simplify that process. Model servers can be used to easily load models, run preprocessing or postprocessing code, and provide production-critical features, such as logging, monitoring, and security.

  • AWS unveils open source model server for PyTorch
  • AWS and Facebook launch an open-source model server for PyTorch
  • Facebook, AWS team up to produce open-source PyTorch AI libraries, grad student says he successfully used GPT-2 to write his homework....

    Nvidia GTC virtual keynote coming to YouTube: Nvidia cancelled its annual GPU Technology Conference in Silicon Valley in March over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The keynote speech was promised to be screened virtually, and then that got canned, too. Now, it’s back.

  • Fishtown Analytics Raises $12.9M in Series A Funding
  • Can open-source machine learning enhance CCTV at train stations?

    Can security surveillance systems and associated analytics work in a station environment without disrupting the rail network? Zircon Software Ltd is working to find out.

  • DVB Releases Free Reference Client for DVB-I Services [Ed: Openwashing by outsourcing to Microsoft's proprietary software trap, GitHub]

    Developed in collaboration with Sofia Digital, the reference client and related materials are released under the open source MIT license and will help to accelerate deployments of the DVB-I specification.

  • DVB releases open source reference client for DVB-I services
Programming: C++, Laravel, Perl, Python and More

  • Lassie errors

    Part of your responsibility as a software engineer, if you take your craft seriously, is to minimize the costs that your own mistakes or failures to anticipate exceptional conditions inflict on others. Users have enough friction costs when software works perfectly; when it fails, you are piling insult on that injury if your Lassie error leaves them without a clue about how to recover. Really this term is unfair to Lassie, who as a dog didn’t have much of a vocabulary with which to convey nuances. You, as a human, have no such excuse. Every error message you write should contain a description of what went wrong in plain language, and – when error recovery is possible – contain actionable advice about how to recover. This remains true when you are dealing with user errors. How you deal with (say) a user mistake in configuration-file syntax is part of the user interface of your program just as surely as the normally visible controls are. It is no less important to get that communication right; in fact, it may be more important – because a user encountering an error is a user in trouble that he needs help to get out of. When Little Timmy falls down a well you constructed and put in his path, your responsibility to say something helpful doesn’t lessen just because Timmy made the immediate mistake.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: #26: Upgrading to R 4.0.0

    R 4.0.0 was released two days ago, and a casual glance at some social media conversations appears to suggest quite some confusion, almost certainly some misunderstandings, and possibly also a fair amount of fear, uncertainty, and doubt about the process. So I thought I could show how I upgrade my own main workstation, live and in colour without a safety net. (Almost: I did upgrade my laptop yesterday which went swimmingly, if more slowly.)

  • Error handling and exceptions

    Yes, this is yet another post in the internet talking about using exceptions versus error returns. The topic has been flaming up at my workplace for quite some time now, and I felt that writing a blog post about it during the week-end would help me focus my thoughts and give me time to explain my point with the due care. In case you didn't know, I'm against using exceptions for error handling (maybe having spent many years working with Qt has had an effect on this); that does not mean that I never write code using exceptions: I certainly to my good share of try ... catch when dealing with third-party code (including STL), but you won't find a throw in my programs. I'm not going to write here all the reasons why I refrain myself from implementing error handling using exceptions; I'd rather like to focus on the one I consider to be the major one, and which I rarely see given the due weight in the debate.

  • The 20 Best C++ Books for both Professional and Beginner

    C++ is the most generally utilized programming language around and is an industry-standard for programming uses of numerous types. Moreover, C++ is an exceptionally effective programming language that can monitor assets more successfully than dialects, for example, Visual Basic or Delphi. C++ is something other than a well-known language. It gives the calculated substrata that underlie the plan of a few different dialects and a lot of current registering. It is no mishap that two other significant dialects, Java and C#, are determined from C++. Almost everything in programming has been impacted by the sentence structure, style, also, reasoning of C++. Essentially expressed, to be an expert software engineer suggests competency in C++. It is the entryway to all of the present-day programming. That is why a perfect set of C++ books is essential for you to learn C++.

  • Generate Random Unique String in Laravel
  • The Weekly Challenge #057

    Of the two tasks, my favourite was Shortest Unique Prefix. I must confess I have never done this before. It was fun solving though. I enjoyed it thoroughly. As always, Raku solution looks more elegant, in my hunble opinion. With every passing week, I learn something new in Raku and get to practice what I learnt so far. The weekly challenge is giving me an opportunity to explore the nitty gritty of Raku.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 57: Tree Inversion and Shortest Unique Prefix

    Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a couple of hours. This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.

  • Using Environment Variables In Django

    While working with web applications often we need to store sensitive data for authentication of different modules such as database credentials and API keys. These sensitive keys should not be hardcoded in the settings.py file instead they should be loaded with Environment variables on runtime. An environment variable is a variable whose value is set outside the program, typically through a functionality built into the operating system. An environment variable is made up of a name/value pair. Environment variables help us keep secrets (for example, Passwords, API tokens, and so on) out of version control, therefore, they are considered an integral part of the popular Twelve-Factor App Design methodology and a Django best practice because they allow a greater level of security and simpler local/production configurations.

  • Test and Code: 110: Testing Django - from unittest to pytest - Adam Parkin

    Django supports testing out of the box with some cool extensions to unittest. However, many people are using pytest for their Django testing, mostly using the pytest-django plugin. Adam Parkin, who is known online as CodependentCodr, joins us to talk about migrating an existing Django project from unittest to pytest. Adam tells us just how easy this is.

today's howtos

Review: Star 2.1.0

At first Star looks a bit bland and barren and only has few basic applications installed, following the one application per task concept. Going by feedback on the project's site and the mini reviews or ratings left on DistroWatch, Star has a lot of satisfied users who clearly don't mind the bare looks and the small size. If anything, that is the attraction. All it needs is a change of wallpaper and some theming if you're so inclined and adding a few choice programs, just like most distributions. This kind of base can be interesting to the advanced user who wants to build their installation up themselves and know what they want out of it, starting from a small base install but one that has X and a window manager for a functional GUI already available. On top of that it is based on Devuan which presents with a sane and proven init system. I quite like Star and will certainly bear it in mind in the future once there is a new release. Read more

KStars v3.4.2 is Released

Glad to announce the latest release of KStars v3.4.2 on April, 27th, 2020 for Windows, MacOS, and Linux. This release brings even more stability enhancements to KStars in addition to better memory management, especially on embedded devices. Read more

