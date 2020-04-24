Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 27th of April 2020 10:28:25 AM

Filed under

I heard about it through some artists I follow. Sinix and Sycra have Youtube videos showcasing the software from a while back.

I found the brush engine stood out to me over competing programs. It felt and still feels far more intuitive and more well designed for art and design than other packages I’ve tried to use.

I love that Krita is accessible to all of the creative community, I love how versatile/customizable it is and how high quality it is and continues to be as it’s improved over the years!