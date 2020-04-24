Today in Techrights
- In a World Where Free Software Is Considered Standard Remote Work Will Become the Norm
- Running GNU/Linux With a Top Process Controlled by Microsoft and Far Too Many Lines of Code
- Upcoming Article: Microsoft Bites the GNU
- GitHub-Free: Why fig No Longer Supports Pygame
- We’re on Containers Now
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, April 26, 2020
- Links 26/4/2020: Replacing Vista 7, digiKam 7.0 RC3, Nitrux 1.2.8
Today in Techrights
Interview with Joshua Grier
I heard about it through some artists I follow. Sinix and Sycra have Youtube videos showcasing the software from a while back. I found the brush engine stood out to me over competing programs. It felt and still feels far more intuitive and more well designed for art and design than other packages I’ve tried to use. I love that Krita is accessible to all of the creative community, I love how versatile/customizable it is and how high quality it is and continues to be as it’s improved over the years!
Lubuntu 20.04 Review: Lightweight, Minimalistic, Polished
I have been using Lubuntu 20.04 from a few days before the release. I usually dwell in Arch world with Manjaro and Cinnamon desktop so using Lubuntu was a pleasant change for me. Here’s what I have noticed and felt about Lubuntu 20.04. For a long time, Lubuntu relied on LXDE to provide a lightweight Linux experience. It now uses LXQt desktop environment. LXDE is based on GTK (the libraries used by GNOME) and more specifically on GTK+ 2 which is dated in 2020. Dissatisfied with GTK+ 3, LXDE developer Hong Jen Yee decided to port the entire desktop to Qt (the libraries used by KDE). LXDE, the Qt port of it, and the Razor-qt project were combined to form LXQt. Although today, LXDE and LXQt coexist as separate projects.
