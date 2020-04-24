The plethora of gadgetry around the modern home makes family life more convenient and connected, but you don't want your kids to stumble on unsuitable content, ordering hundreds of dollars of goods from Amazon, or spending more time on screens than they should—especially in this lockdown era.

To help, you'll find a host of options and tools built into your devices, as well as inside the apps that you use most often. Here we'll guide you through the key settings you need to know, and how they can keep your kids safe.

Just mentioning the built-in options on these devices and in these apps gives us plenty of room to cover, so we're not going to mention the various third-party tools that are available. Just be aware that you can get more comprehensive parental controls—from the likes of Qustodio, Eset, Norton and many others—if you're prepared to pay extra.