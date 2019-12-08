Ubuntu: "Groovy Gorilla", the LTS, the 'Store' and Microsoft Promotion
Ubuntu 20.10 "Groovy Gorilla" Open For Development
Just days after Canonical shipped the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS "Focal Fossa" release, Ubuntu 20.10 "Groovy Gorilla" is now open for development.
Canonical's Lukasz Zemczak of the Foundations Team announced this morning that the Groovy Gorilla (Ubuntu 20.10) is open for development and auto syncing of packages from Debian will soon begin. So now that the usual announcement is out there, it's time to begin on this next Ubuntu cycle.
The current release schedule puts the feature freeze at 27 August, the UI freeze on 17 September, the beta on 1 October, the kernel freeze on 8 October, and the actual release to occur on 22 October.
Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Is Out: Here’s What’s New
Ubuntu 20.04 has just dropped officially. This latest build of our favorite Linux operating system brings a bunch of new features and enhancements.
Before we explore, how do you get your hands on this build? Well, if you are running an older version of Linux, that’s easy.
Top 14 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
On April 23rd, 2020, the Canonical team released the much-anticipated Ubuntu 20.04 release. The latest release takes over from its predecessor Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and ships with a new and sleek desktop theme, an improved overall look-and-feel, Linux kernel 5.4, ZFS file system support and tons of hardware improvements and software enhancements. Ubuntu 20.04 is a Long-Term Service (LTS) release, and as with any LTS release, it will be supported for 5 years until 2025.
After installing Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on your system, here are some of the top 14 things that you should consider doing before you fully start using your system.
Work smart, not hard – fun applications to help you do less in your day
Ubuntu Blog: WSLConf: Sessions Part 2 – DevOps on WSL and more
We are changing the way you build snaps from GitHub repos [Ed: Canonical works for Microsoft's proprietary software. Microsoft isn't "part of the community"; it bought itself a dependency to ensure the "community" can never escape and avoid Microsoft spying, control, censorship etc. These are monopoly tactics.]
Build.snapcraft.io allows you to automatically build and release snaps from a GitHub repository. This means you can build your snaps for multiple architectures and distros with the tools you already use, and new builds are triggered every time you push updates to your repo. Up until now this tool has lived as a separate service on a separate URL to snapcraft.io; but from now on it will live within snapcraft.io to integrate better with your workflow.
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Interview with Joshua Grier
I heard about it through some artists I follow. Sinix and Sycra have Youtube videos showcasing the software from a while back. I found the brush engine stood out to me over competing programs. It felt and still feels far more intuitive and more well designed for art and design than other packages I’ve tried to use. I love that Krita is accessible to all of the creative community, I love how versatile/customizable it is and how high quality it is and continues to be as it’s improved over the years!
Lubuntu 20.04 Review: Lightweight, Minimalistic, Polished
I have been using Lubuntu 20.04 from a few days before the release. I usually dwell in Arch world with Manjaro and Cinnamon desktop so using Lubuntu was a pleasant change for me. Here’s what I have noticed and felt about Lubuntu 20.04. For a long time, Lubuntu relied on LXDE to provide a lightweight Linux experience. It now uses LXQt desktop environment. LXDE is based on GTK (the libraries used by GNOME) and more specifically on GTK+ 2 which is dated in 2020. Dissatisfied with GTK+ 3, LXDE developer Hong Jen Yee decided to port the entire desktop to Qt (the libraries used by KDE). LXDE, the Qt port of it, and the Razor-qt project were combined to form LXQt. Although today, LXDE and LXQt coexist as separate projects.
