Games for GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Code
-
Seriously scary game Alien: Isolation hits an all-time low price for Alien Day
A quick tip for you this morning! Alien: Isolation, one of the scariest games I've ever played has hit an all-time low price. Yesterday was 'Alien Day', a yearly celebration of the Alien franchise that happens on April 26 due to the moon in the first two films designation as LV-426.
-
Open source PS4 Remote Play client 'Chiaki' major release up with VA-API support
Giving you another way to enjoy your games from various sources on Linux, the free and open source PlayStation 4 Remote Play client 'Chiaki' has a new major update.
It's an app we showed off before and the results were quite impressive. Now it should give you an even better experience overall with the 1.2.0 version released on April 26. The major new feature here is VA-API support, which should improve performance while reducing the strain on your CPU. On top of that a performance regression on Linux specifically between versions 1.0.2 to 1.0.3 should also be fixed with a new SDL 2 build.
-
Skullgirls is getting improved online play, plus updated sound code for Linux in a Beta up now
Skullgirls, the seriously good fighting game from Lab Zero Games that released originally in 2013 is still being updated and a major improvement is in testing.
They've been working on a way to improve online play, and they said that the worse the connection between you and another player the bigger the improvement will be—hopefully anyway. How are they doing this?
-
Open-source graphics rendering engine 'OGRE' has a major new release up
OGRE, a classic open source graphics rendering engine has a major new release available and the first big release in some time.
What exactly is it? "OGRE (Object-Oriented Graphics Rendering Engine) is a scene-oriented, flexible 3D engine written in C++ designed to make it easier and more intuitive for developers to produce applications utilising hardware-accelerated 3D graphics. The class library abstracts all the details of using the underlying system libraries like Direct3D and OpenGL and provides an interface based on world objects and other intuitive classes".
-
Windows DXVA2 (via Direct3D 11) Support in GStreamer 1.17
DXVA2 based hardware accelerated decoding is now supported on Windows, as of GStreamer 1.17.
[...]
No special steps or dependencies are required to build this new element indeed.
The above listed new decoder elements are part of the d3d11 plugin in GStreamer. It doesn’t require any special build time dependencies and/or libraries as everything is already provided by the Windows SDK. Once it has been built, the only requirement is whether your hardware (i.e., GPU) is able to support hardware decoding or not.
NOTE: This is a hardware decoding feature, so if the VM does not provide a way to pass-through the GPU, it will not work inside the VM.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 847 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Excellent Utilities: OCRmyPDF – add OCR text layer to scanned PDFs
This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a complete list of the tools in this series in the Summary section. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is a visual recognition process that turns printed or written text into an electronic character-based file. This makes the document searchable and offers the ability to copy-paste its contents. PDF is generally considered to be an excellent format for storing and exchanging scanned documents. Unfortunately, PDFs aren’t trivial to modify. OCRmyPDF makes it easy to apply image processing and OCR to existing PDFs. The program add an OCR text layer to scanned PDF files. It’s a command-line only affair. Let’s get an important distinction out of the way. If you create a PDF document from an electronic source, there will already be an OCR layer applied. Native PDF files have an internal structure that can be read and interpreted. These “generated” PDF documents already contain characters that have an electronic character designation. The most popular office suite for Linux is LibreOffice. That suite automatically applies a text layer to documents exported to the PDF format. For this scenario, you don’t need OCRmyPDF.
Kernel: Linux Work of Intel and Microsoft Being Served
Games for GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Code
Recent comments
8 min 23 sec ago
55 min 5 sec ago
58 min 36 sec ago
1 hour 10 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
7 hours 43 min ago
8 hours 16 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
11 hours 42 min ago