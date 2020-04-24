Android Leftovers
Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S6 starts getting its Android 10 update (Update: Verizon model)
Samsung Galaxy A20 Android 10 (One UI 2.0) update rolling out in multiple regions
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update now rolling out to 1% devices excluding India, says company
Android 10 Open Beta 1 now available for OnePlus 5 and 5T
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) unveiled: double the storage, still Android 8 Go
Huawei Founder: It will take no longer than 300 years to surpass Android and Apple
Excellent Utilities: OCRmyPDF – add OCR text layer to scanned PDFs
This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a complete list of the tools in this series in the Summary section. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is a visual recognition process that turns printed or written text into an electronic character-based file. This makes the document searchable and offers the ability to copy-paste its contents. PDF is generally considered to be an excellent format for storing and exchanging scanned documents. Unfortunately, PDFs aren’t trivial to modify. OCRmyPDF makes it easy to apply image processing and OCR to existing PDFs. The program add an OCR text layer to scanned PDF files. It’s a command-line only affair. Let’s get an important distinction out of the way. If you create a PDF document from an electronic source, there will already be an OCR layer applied. Native PDF files have an internal structure that can be read and interpreted. These “generated” PDF documents already contain characters that have an electronic character designation. The most popular office suite for Linux is LibreOffice. That suite automatically applies a text layer to documents exported to the PDF format. For this scenario, you don’t need OCRmyPDF.
Kernel: Linux Work of Intel and Microsoft Being Served
Games for GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Code
