Android
Excellent Utilities: OCRmyPDF – add OCR text layer to scanned PDFs

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a complete list of the tools in this series in the Summary section. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is a visual recognition process that turns printed or written text into an electronic character-based file. This makes the document searchable and offers the ability to copy-paste its contents. PDF is generally considered to be an excellent format for storing and exchanging scanned documents. Unfortunately, PDFs aren’t trivial to modify. OCRmyPDF makes it easy to apply image processing and OCR to existing PDFs. The program add an OCR text layer to scanned PDF files. It’s a command-line only affair. Let’s get an important distinction out of the way. If you create a PDF document from an electronic source, there will already be an OCR layer applied. Native PDF files have an internal structure that can be read and interpreted. These “generated” PDF documents already contain characters that have an electronic character designation. The most popular office suite for Linux is LibreOffice. That suite automatically applies a text layer to documents exported to the PDF format. For this scenario, you don’t need OCRmyPDF. Read more

Kernel: Linux Work of Intel and Microsoft Being Served

  • Intel Media Driver 20.2.pre1 Released With More Work Towards Gen12 + Discrete GPUs

    update for this open-source Linux video encode/decode driver for Intel graphics, their first pre-release of the Q2-2020 driver update is now out for testing. The Intel Media Driver 20.2.pre1 release was made available this Monday morning. While there isn't any formal release notes out, I've been digging through the patches making up this release and the highlights are below. The main takeaways are continued fixes for Gen11 and more work on next-gen Gen12 media handling. Most notably, last week local device memory support was merged for the Intel Media Driver. This local device memory support and sorting out the handling of that is necessary for Intel's forthcoming Xe discrete GPUs. That LMEM support has been happening elsewhere throughout the Intel Linux graphics stack and has now reached their media driver in beginning to get Xe video encode/decode in order.

  • Intel SGX Enclaves Support For Linux Sent Out For A 29th Time

    Going on since 2016 has been the long-running effort getting the Software Guard Extensions (SGX) support into the mainline Linux kernel. Sent out this week was the SGX foundation patches for the twenty-ninth time as it works to get into shape for upstream acceptance. Every few months tends to bring new rounds of SGX patches but ultimately new issues are pointed out or other code still left to be cleaned up. This work on the Secure Guard Extensions subsystem for the Linux kernel is about providing hardware-protected, encrypted memory regions with SGX enclaves. Intel SGX with Memory Encryption Engines (MEE) have been supported since Skylake CPUs albeit as we are approaching Tiger Lake mobile CPUs and Ice Lake Xeons in the months ahead, this SGX work for the kernel still remains up in the air.

  • New Linux Code To Reduce Transfer Speed Time In FAT Filesystem From 383 To 51 Seconds

    The patch code aims to enhance the readahead performance of the FAT filesystem code for Linux. If you don’t know, readahead is a system call of the Linux kernel that prefetches the data and loads it into the page cache. In this way, the file transfer speeds up as the data are read from physical memory rather than from disk.

Games for GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Code

  • Seriously scary game Alien: Isolation hits an all-time low price for Alien Day

    A quick tip for you this morning! Alien: Isolation, one of the scariest games I've ever played has hit an all-time low price. Yesterday was 'Alien Day', a yearly celebration of the Alien franchise that happens on April 26 due to the moon in the first two films designation as LV-426.

  • Open source PS4 Remote Play client 'Chiaki' major release up with VA-API support

    Giving you another way to enjoy your games from various sources on Linux, the free and open source PlayStation 4 Remote Play client 'Chiaki' has a new major update. It's an app we showed off before and the results were quite impressive. Now it should give you an even better experience overall with the 1.2.0 version released on April 26. The major new feature here is VA-API support, which should improve performance while reducing the strain on your CPU. On top of that a performance regression on Linux specifically between versions 1.0.2 to 1.0.3 should also be fixed with a new SDL 2 build.

  • Skullgirls is getting improved online play, plus updated sound code for Linux in a Beta up now

    Skullgirls, the seriously good fighting game from Lab Zero Games that released originally in 2013 is still being updated and a major improvement is in testing. They've been working on a way to improve online play, and they said that the worse the connection between you and another player the bigger the improvement will be—hopefully anyway. How are they doing this?

  • Open-source graphics rendering engine 'OGRE' has a major new release up

    OGRE, a classic open source graphics rendering engine has a major new release available and the first big release in some time. What exactly is it? "OGRE (Object-Oriented Graphics Rendering Engine) is a scene-oriented, flexible 3D engine written in C++ designed to make it easier and more intuitive for developers to produce applications utilising hardware-accelerated 3D graphics. The class library abstracts all the details of using the underlying system libraries like Direct3D and OpenGL and provides an interface based on world objects and other intuitive classes".

  • Windows DXVA2 (via Direct3D 11) Support in GStreamer 1.17

    DXVA2 based hardware accelerated decoding is now supported on Windows, as of GStreamer 1.17. [...] No special steps or dependencies are required to build this new element indeed. The above listed new decoder elements are part of the d3d11 plugin in GStreamer. It doesn’t require any special build time dependencies and/or libraries as everything is already provided by the Windows SDK. Once it has been built, the only requirement is whether your hardware (i.e., GPU) is able to support hardware decoding or not. NOTE: This is a hardware decoding feature, so if the VM does not provide a way to pass-through the GPU, it will not work inside the VM.

