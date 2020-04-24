Standards/Consortia: Vulkan, OpenCL, and UX/Web
Vulkan 1.2.139 Released With VK_EXT_robustness2 Extension
The routine Vulkan 1.2.139 maintenance update brings with it two new extensions.
The new VK_EXT_robustness2 extension adds stricter requirements around bounds reads/writes. VK_EXT_robustness2 calls for most accesses to be tightly bounds-checked and out of bounds writes to be discarded while out of bound reads to return zero. Though the new requirements may be expensive for some implementations so only should should be used when necessary. This extension was drafted by NVIDIA engineers.
OpenCL 3.0 Bringing Greater Flexibility, Async DMA Extensions
OpenCL 3.0 is being released today in provisional form. OpenCL 3.0 is making OpenCL 2.x functionality now optional to make it better suited for a range of devices plus there is new functionality introduced like subgroups, extensions for asynchronous data copies, and more.
In addition to subgroups and async DMA / data copies extensions, SPIR-V 1.3 is also brought into core with OpenCL 3.0. Areas still being explored for OpenCL are greater Vulkan interop, recordable command buffers, machine learning primitives, device topology improvements, and other possible extensions.
More broken UX: Search for English results
This used to work, but sometime, somewhere, someone has got paid to create ux sketches to break this and didn't step up to ask what they were thinking, a developer has developed it without saying “are you crazy?” and QA has let it slip.
Or maybe, more likely I am afraid, the story is that they all did it enthusiastically to “simplify the interface”.
Well done: you have now “simplified” a part of the interface that nobody except people like me even think about, only you haven't simplified it or even made it slightly harder to use, you have broken it.
Chrome is the new Internet Explorer – 4 stages
So I posted a comment over at HN mentioning this quote. And this time I took the time to write down a short explanation since the quote tends to be misunderstood to mean that Chrome is like Internet Explorer (from now on referred to as IE) was in 2009: most people were using it even though it was technically inferior.
