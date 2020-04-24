Language Selection

Red Hat
  • Argentine Ministry of Health Enlists Red Hat to Help Establish a National Digital Health Network
  • Migrating Unix to Linux

    If you are an administrator of an existing data center (whether on-premise or in a co-location facility), particularly one that has been around for a long time, chances are you have some commercial flavor of Unix running. These usually require proprietary hardware, and while this may be running without issue, there are challenges to maintaining such legacy environments. The biggest of these challenges that upper management might be looking at is support costs for both the hardware and the OS itself. Additionally, expansions can be harder and harder to do, as the legacy hardware is outdated and parts can be difficult to find and, when found, can be expensive (oh, supply-and-demand, you are such a harsh mistress!).

    Something that can come up during this transition is the possibility that you discover an application that can't be migrated. Maybe the vendor went out of business or hasn't ported the application to Linux. Perhaps they have, but it would require direct vendor involvement in a professional engagement that carries too high a cost. If this comes up, you might have to see if you can migrate the workload to a new application that is supported on Linux or look at having to keep that particular legacy server around.

    Another issue with staying on legacy Unix systems is the inability to virtualize. While there is some virtualization in a few Unix environments, modern hypervisors provide a lot more functionality and flexibility, if you can move to an OS that is supported by your chosen hypervisor.

  • Building Kubernetes applications on OpenShift with Red Hat Marketplace

    Developers are the epicenter for creating solutions, quickly, that enable enterprises to react to evolving ecosystems. At Red Hat, we have embraced rapid, communal evolution since our inception. We were founded on the open source principles that many of you have come to depend on: transparent, open, iterative collaboration that can change the world in a moment.

    Today, through collaboration with our technology partners, we introduce the technical preview of Red Hat Marketplace operated by IBM, the next step in supporting our worldwide community of makers to build things better, faster, and more securely.

    Red Hat Marketplace was created to help developers using Red Hat OpenShift, our comprehensive Kubernetes platform, to build solutions and deploy them across multiple clouds, on-premises or on the edge. Kubernetes is hard. Building, deploying and managing Kubernetes applications at scale is critical to enterprise growth and security. To get the job done, developers need access to commercial quality, certified solutions; easy to find, easy to acquire, easy to use, and no internal blowback.

  • Modern web applications on OpenShift, Part 4: Openshift Pipelines

    When I wrote part 3 of this series, Modern web applications on OpenShift: Part 3 — OpenShift as a development environment, I said that was the final part. However, there is new tech that fits in very nicely with deploying modern Web Applications to OpenShift, so part 4 is necessary. As a refresher, in the first article, we looked at how to deploy a modern web application using the fewest commands. In the second part, we took a deeper look into how the new source-to-image (S2I) web app builder works and how to use it as part of a chained build. In the third, we took a look at how to run your app’s “development workflow” on Red Hat OpenShift. This article talks about OpenShift Pipelines and how this tool can be used as an alternative to a chained build.

  • Red Hat extends several product life cycles to ease migration pressures

    Red Hat's lifecycles are carefully planned to give our customers a stable platform for building, deploying and maintaining their applications while also delivering innovation at a steady pace. Red Hat understands that undertaking planned migrations during this crisis is more challenging than usual, and we want to help take pressure off organizations while they are focused on near-term operations. We have reviewed our product portfolio and are making a number of changes to help ease migration and upgrade pressures in the coming months.

    Our priority is to provide extensions to our products that would have had an end of maintenance (EOM) phase in the near future so our customers are not forced to perform upgrades or migrations while reeling from the impact of COVID-19.

  • More ways Red Hat is here to help

    When we made the decision to move Red Hat Summit from a physical event in San Francisco to an online-only virtual experience, we also reconsidered what we put our focus on this week.

    We have several big product advancements and developments in our partner ecosystem to share with you, but we’ve decided to put our focus on what customers need most from us right now: understanding what Red Hat is doing to help them, and technology innovations that meet them where they are, whether that need is to move faster or to weather the storm. We’ll share more about those specific product innovations tomorrow and we look forward to telling you about our other exciting developments in the future.

  • Bringing collaboration and scale to automation: The latest in Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform

    Since launching Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform at AnsibleFest last October, we have continued to expand the capabilities of the Platform to make it even easier for organizations to build and operate automation at scale and increase collaboration across teams.

    Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform combines the simple and powerful Ansible solutions with hosted service capabilities for cross-team collaboration, governance and analytics -- resulting in a solution designed to exponentially increase the value of automation. We’ve seen that enterprises not only need the ability to easily create automation, but they also need to be able to share and reuse automation across projects and teams with the right level of governance and control. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform helps provide a solution they can use across teams and domains, and a solution they can grow with as they progress on their automation journey.

  • Build on Red Hat Marketplace

    Today, Red Hat introduced the technical preview of Red Hat Marketplace, operated by IBM. Despite the rapid adoption of open source software and technologies like Kubernetes, it is still complex to build, deploy, and manage Kubernetes applications at scale.

    With Red Hat Marketplace, we’re lifting burdens from developers and removing red tape for developer managers. Developers who are building for the enterprise want to write code once that then can be deployed anywhere. To make that happen, they need software that is commercial quality, and compatible and ready to use in their enterprise environment across multiple clouds.

Android Leftovers

Excellent Utilities: OCRmyPDF – add OCR text layer to scanned PDFs

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a complete list of the tools in this series in the Summary section. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is a visual recognition process that turns printed or written text into an electronic character-based file. This makes the document searchable and offers the ability to copy-paste its contents. PDF is generally considered to be an excellent format for storing and exchanging scanned documents. Unfortunately, PDFs aren’t trivial to modify. OCRmyPDF makes it easy to apply image processing and OCR to existing PDFs. The program add an OCR text layer to scanned PDF files. It’s a command-line only affair. Let’s get an important distinction out of the way. If you create a PDF document from an electronic source, there will already be an OCR layer applied. Native PDF files have an internal structure that can be read and interpreted. These “generated” PDF documents already contain characters that have an electronic character designation. The most popular office suite for Linux is LibreOffice. That suite automatically applies a text layer to documents exported to the PDF format. For this scenario, you don’t need OCRmyPDF. Read more

Kernel: Linux Work of Intel and Microsoft Being Served

  • Intel Media Driver 20.2.pre1 Released With More Work Towards Gen12 + Discrete GPUs

    update for this open-source Linux video encode/decode driver for Intel graphics, their first pre-release of the Q2-2020 driver update is now out for testing. The Intel Media Driver 20.2.pre1 release was made available this Monday morning. While there isn't any formal release notes out, I've been digging through the patches making up this release and the highlights are below. The main takeaways are continued fixes for Gen11 and more work on next-gen Gen12 media handling. Most notably, last week local device memory support was merged for the Intel Media Driver. This local device memory support and sorting out the handling of that is necessary for Intel's forthcoming Xe discrete GPUs. That LMEM support has been happening elsewhere throughout the Intel Linux graphics stack and has now reached their media driver in beginning to get Xe video encode/decode in order.

  • Intel SGX Enclaves Support For Linux Sent Out For A 29th Time

    Going on since 2016 has been the long-running effort getting the Software Guard Extensions (SGX) support into the mainline Linux kernel. Sent out this week was the SGX foundation patches for the twenty-ninth time as it works to get into shape for upstream acceptance. Every few months tends to bring new rounds of SGX patches but ultimately new issues are pointed out or other code still left to be cleaned up. This work on the Secure Guard Extensions subsystem for the Linux kernel is about providing hardware-protected, encrypted memory regions with SGX enclaves. Intel SGX with Memory Encryption Engines (MEE) have been supported since Skylake CPUs albeit as we are approaching Tiger Lake mobile CPUs and Ice Lake Xeons in the months ahead, this SGX work for the kernel still remains up in the air.

  • New Linux Code To Reduce Transfer Speed Time In FAT Filesystem From 383 To 51 Seconds

    The patch code aims to enhance the readahead performance of the FAT filesystem code for Linux. If you don’t know, readahead is a system call of the Linux kernel that prefetches the data and loads it into the page cache. In this way, the file transfer speeds up as the data are read from physical memory rather than from disk.

Games for GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Code

  • Seriously scary game Alien: Isolation hits an all-time low price for Alien Day

    A quick tip for you this morning! Alien: Isolation, one of the scariest games I've ever played has hit an all-time low price. Yesterday was 'Alien Day', a yearly celebration of the Alien franchise that happens on April 26 due to the moon in the first two films designation as LV-426.

  • Open source PS4 Remote Play client 'Chiaki' major release up with VA-API support

    Giving you another way to enjoy your games from various sources on Linux, the free and open source PlayStation 4 Remote Play client 'Chiaki' has a new major update. It's an app we showed off before and the results were quite impressive. Now it should give you an even better experience overall with the 1.2.0 version released on April 26. The major new feature here is VA-API support, which should improve performance while reducing the strain on your CPU. On top of that a performance regression on Linux specifically between versions 1.0.2 to 1.0.3 should also be fixed with a new SDL 2 build.

  • Skullgirls is getting improved online play, plus updated sound code for Linux in a Beta up now

    Skullgirls, the seriously good fighting game from Lab Zero Games that released originally in 2013 is still being updated and a major improvement is in testing. They've been working on a way to improve online play, and they said that the worse the connection between you and another player the bigger the improvement will be—hopefully anyway. How are they doing this?

  • Open-source graphics rendering engine 'OGRE' has a major new release up

    OGRE, a classic open source graphics rendering engine has a major new release available and the first big release in some time. What exactly is it? "OGRE (Object-Oriented Graphics Rendering Engine) is a scene-oriented, flexible 3D engine written in C++ designed to make it easier and more intuitive for developers to produce applications utilising hardware-accelerated 3D graphics. The class library abstracts all the details of using the underlying system libraries like Direct3D and OpenGL and provides an interface based on world objects and other intuitive classes".

  • Windows DXVA2 (via Direct3D 11) Support in GStreamer 1.17

    DXVA2 based hardware accelerated decoding is now supported on Windows, as of GStreamer 1.17. [...] No special steps or dependencies are required to build this new element indeed. The above listed new decoder elements are part of the d3d11 plugin in GStreamer. It doesn’t require any special build time dependencies and/or libraries as everything is already provided by the Windows SDK. Once it has been built, the only requirement is whether your hardware (i.e., GPU) is able to support hardware decoding or not. NOTE: This is a hardware decoding feature, so if the VM does not provide a way to pass-through the GPU, it will not work inside the VM.

