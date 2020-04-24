Red Hat Server News
Argentine Ministry of Health Enlists Red Hat to Help Establish a National Digital Health Network
Migrating Unix to Linux
If you are an administrator of an existing data center (whether on-premise or in a co-location facility), particularly one that has been around for a long time, chances are you have some commercial flavor of Unix running. These usually require proprietary hardware, and while this may be running without issue, there are challenges to maintaining such legacy environments. The biggest of these challenges that upper management might be looking at is support costs for both the hardware and the OS itself. Additionally, expansions can be harder and harder to do, as the legacy hardware is outdated and parts can be difficult to find and, when found, can be expensive (oh, supply-and-demand, you are such a harsh mistress!).
Something that can come up during this transition is the possibility that you discover an application that can't be migrated. Maybe the vendor went out of business or hasn't ported the application to Linux. Perhaps they have, but it would require direct vendor involvement in a professional engagement that carries too high a cost. If this comes up, you might have to see if you can migrate the workload to a new application that is supported on Linux or look at having to keep that particular legacy server around.
Another issue with staying on legacy Unix systems is the inability to virtualize. While there is some virtualization in a few Unix environments, modern hypervisors provide a lot more functionality and flexibility, if you can move to an OS that is supported by your chosen hypervisor.
Building Kubernetes applications on OpenShift with Red Hat Marketplace
Developers are the epicenter for creating solutions, quickly, that enable enterprises to react to evolving ecosystems. At Red Hat, we have embraced rapid, communal evolution since our inception. We were founded on the open source principles that many of you have come to depend on: transparent, open, iterative collaboration that can change the world in a moment.
Today, through collaboration with our technology partners, we introduce the technical preview of Red Hat Marketplace operated by IBM, the next step in supporting our worldwide community of makers to build things better, faster, and more securely.
Red Hat Marketplace was created to help developers using Red Hat OpenShift, our comprehensive Kubernetes platform, to build solutions and deploy them across multiple clouds, on-premises or on the edge. Kubernetes is hard. Building, deploying and managing Kubernetes applications at scale is critical to enterprise growth and security. To get the job done, developers need access to commercial quality, certified solutions; easy to find, easy to acquire, easy to use, and no internal blowback.
Modern web applications on OpenShift, Part 4: Openshift Pipelines
When I wrote part 3 of this series, Modern web applications on OpenShift: Part 3 — OpenShift as a development environment, I said that was the final part. However, there is new tech that fits in very nicely with deploying modern Web Applications to OpenShift, so part 4 is necessary. As a refresher, in the first article, we looked at how to deploy a modern web application using the fewest commands. In the second part, we took a deeper look into how the new source-to-image (S2I) web app builder works and how to use it as part of a chained build. In the third, we took a look at how to run your app’s “development workflow” on Red Hat OpenShift. This article talks about OpenShift Pipelines and how this tool can be used as an alternative to a chained build.
Red Hat extends several product life cycles to ease migration pressures
Red Hat's lifecycles are carefully planned to give our customers a stable platform for building, deploying and maintaining their applications while also delivering innovation at a steady pace. Red Hat understands that undertaking planned migrations during this crisis is more challenging than usual, and we want to help take pressure off organizations while they are focused on near-term operations. We have reviewed our product portfolio and are making a number of changes to help ease migration and upgrade pressures in the coming months.
Our priority is to provide extensions to our products that would have had an end of maintenance (EOM) phase in the near future so our customers are not forced to perform upgrades or migrations while reeling from the impact of COVID-19.
More ways Red Hat is here to help
When we made the decision to move Red Hat Summit from a physical event in San Francisco to an online-only virtual experience, we also reconsidered what we put our focus on this week.
We have several big product advancements and developments in our partner ecosystem to share with you, but we’ve decided to put our focus on what customers need most from us right now: understanding what Red Hat is doing to help them, and technology innovations that meet them where they are, whether that need is to move faster or to weather the storm. We’ll share more about those specific product innovations tomorrow and we look forward to telling you about our other exciting developments in the future.
Bringing collaboration and scale to automation: The latest in Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform
Since launching Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform at AnsibleFest last October, we have continued to expand the capabilities of the Platform to make it even easier for organizations to build and operate automation at scale and increase collaboration across teams.
Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform combines the simple and powerful Ansible solutions with hosted service capabilities for cross-team collaboration, governance and analytics -- resulting in a solution designed to exponentially increase the value of automation. We’ve seen that enterprises not only need the ability to easily create automation, but they also need to be able to share and reuse automation across projects and teams with the right level of governance and control. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform helps provide a solution they can use across teams and domains, and a solution they can grow with as they progress on their automation journey.
Build on Red Hat Marketplace
Today, Red Hat introduced the technical preview of Red Hat Marketplace, operated by IBM. Despite the rapid adoption of open source software and technologies like Kubernetes, it is still complex to build, deploy, and manage Kubernetes applications at scale.
With Red Hat Marketplace, we’re lifting burdens from developers and removing red tape for developer managers. Developers who are building for the enterprise want to write code once that then can be deployed anywhere. To make that happen, they need software that is commercial quality, and compatible and ready to use in their enterprise environment across multiple clouds.
