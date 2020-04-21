Desktops/Laptops: TUXEDO Computers, Self-Nuking Vista 10 and Switching from MacBook to Chromebook
A New Linux Laptop Is in the Making
TUXEDO Computers is working in conjunction with the team behind Manjaro Linux to create a new Manjaro-based 15" laptop, called the InfinityBook Manjaro. The Manjaro team will provide the software and TUXEDO Computers will provide the hardware. This symbiosis will result in a laptop that can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR RAM, a 10th gen four-core Core i7 processor, and up to 2TB of internal storage.
Other unique features for this Linux-powered laptop include an aluminum cover and inner side, 12 hour battery life, Mini-DisplayPort and HDMI connection, GB LAN port, USB type C with Thunderbolt 3 support, several standard USB ports, headphone/microphone jacks, the Super Tux key (in place of the Windows key), the ability to change the keyboard’s backlight color, a laser engraved Manjaro logo on the back of the display, and a brilliant red chassis.
The sales of the InfinityBook Manjaro will benefit both TUXEDO Computers and Manjaro. To this point, Herber Feiler, CEO of TUXEDO Computers GmbH, said, “We are pleased about the cooperation, especially since the sale of the InfinityBook Manjaro is a financial support for the team of Manjaro Linux and we thus contribute to keep the diversity of OpenSource upright.”
Windows 10 update could DELETE your files and bricks PCs in fresh blow to Microsoft users
Windows 10 fans need to be on alert about a recently released update which can cause user files to suddenly get deleted as well as bricking PCs. Windows 10 is the world's most used OS, with latest stats giving the Microsoft software a 51.57 per cent share of the marketplace. However, while Windows 10 is the most popular desktop OS in the world users are no strangers to receiving warnings about downloads from Microsoft.
Switching from MacBook to Chromebook: Is Chrome OS good enough?
In 2013, I bought my first Mac, a MacBook Air. It was a great machine that accompanied me on the go for seven years, but as you can imagine, it's been getting long in the tooth lately. I enjoy macOS and have grown accustomed to the platform over the years and decided to buy an iMac a year ago, but as someone who does little other than blogging on a laptop, I was interested in a more significant switch. Instead of going for a new MacBook for work on the go, I decided to try a Chromebook. After a long adjustment period, the experiment turned out to go surprisingly well, especially as I learned to work around the restraints of the machine. I could still never use a Chromebook as my primary machine, but that's not even what I want from a laptop these days.
For some added context, here are the devices I'm throwing into the mix: I use a 27-inch iMac with 40GB of RAM and a 9th-gen 3.7GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 at home while my MacBook is running on 4GB of RAM and an aging 4th-gen dual-core Core i5. My new laptop/convertible is a 14-inch HP Chromebook x360 with 8GB of RAM and an 8th-gen dual-core Intel Core i3 (Taylor reviewed a similarly equipped variant here at Android Police).
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Open Source Security Podcast
today's howtos
Plasma 5.18.4 - Taking care of business
Several months ago, I reviewed Plasma 5.18 LTS. I was happy but not elated. There were problems, there were bugs, there was sadness. But all in all, Plasma is a superb desktop environment, it's charging forth like a mad colt, and innovation is aplenty. This good momentum results in continuous changes and fixes being introduced to the desktop, resulting in an ever-more-refined product for the end user. This means, by now, Plasma 5.18 should be quite polished. The rough patches we saw are most likely gone, no more, ceased to be, expired and gone to meet their maker, a stiff, bereft of life, rest in peace! But, we need to test that hypothesis. As it happens, I ran a merry update, Plasma got bumped to 5.18.4, and I'm doing my round of prodding and pushing. Follow me. Also: KBibTeX 0.9.2
First impressions of a $200 Linux laptop
