today's howtos
How to control a 7 Segment Display from Raspberry PI with Python
How to find Graphics Card info on Linux
How to secure your Linux email services with SSL/TLS
How to Upgrade Ubuntu Server to 20.04 from 18.04
How to Install and Use MongoDB on Linux Mint
How to Install and Use Google Play Music Desktop on Linux Mint
How to Install Kdenlive 20.04 via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04
How to Install Dovecot on CentOS 8
How to Develop a Game on Linux
Confirm where Ruby Gems are Installed
Learn CentOS Part 14 - Modifying File Permissions
Uncover Hidden Settings for your GNOME Desktop with Dconf
lsblk command in Linux to List Block Devices
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Open Source Security Podcast
today's howtos
Plasma 5.18.4 - Taking care of business
Several months ago, I reviewed Plasma 5.18 LTS. I was happy but not elated. There were problems, there were bugs, there was sadness. But all in all, Plasma is a superb desktop environment, it's charging forth like a mad colt, and innovation is aplenty. This good momentum results in continuous changes and fixes being introduced to the desktop, resulting in an ever-more-refined product for the end user. This means, by now, Plasma 5.18 should be quite polished. The rough patches we saw are most likely gone, no more, ceased to be, expired and gone to meet their maker, a stiff, bereft of life, rest in peace! But, we need to test that hypothesis. As it happens, I ran a merry update, Plasma got bumped to 5.18.4, and I'm doing my round of prodding and pushing. Follow me. Also: KBibTeX 0.9.2
Desktops/Laptops: TUXEDO Computers, Self-Nuking Vista 10 and Switching from MacBook to Chromebook
