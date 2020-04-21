Open Access, Open Designs and Open Data
GSC Professor Featured in Open-Source Textbook
Stewart’s chapter, titled, “Weaving Personal Experience into Academic Writing,” was inspired by a weaver she worked with while completing her master’s program. “She had a shop in Pittsburgh that sold wearable art and she made hand-woven clothing,” Stewart recalled. “The way she set up the yarn on the loom and in the shuttle serve as a metaphor for weaving personal stories into academic writing.”
Within the chapter, Stewart focuses on allowing personal or narrative writing in academic papers. “The chapter talks about when it is appropriate and why it can be helpful to make the essay accessible and meaningful. Of course, I tell students not to do it if their professors don’t allow or like it.”
“I have used chapters from Writing Spaces Volumes I and II in my classroom. They’re better than the writing advice most print textbooks offer and they’re free. I’m glad to be included in this series and in this movement to make textbooks free or affordable to all students,” she said. “I believe that, after pharmaceuticals, the textbook industry is one of the most predatory businesses we have. Open Source texts give us the power to fight back for the good of our students.”
“There is currently a call for submissions to Volume IV. I’m thinking about it,” she added.
New Part Day: An Open Source Ethernet Switch In The Palm Of Your Hand
When you can get a WiFi-enabled microcontroller for $3, it’s little surprise that many of the projects we see these days have ditched Ethernet. But the days of wired networking are far from over, and there’s still plenty of hardware out there that can benefit from being plugged in. But putting an Ethernet network into your project requires a switch, and that means yet another piece of hardware that needs to get crammed into the build.
Volunteers use 3D printers to make personal protective equipment during pandemic
Groups of volunteers across Canada are using 3D printers to produce personal protective equipment and other essential supplies at a breakneck speed — an effort some say could have a lasting impact even after the COVID-19 crisis passes.
These "makers" are volunteering their expertise, time and tools to produce gear used on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic, drawing on open-source designs and creating their own.
Library of Congress Launches Open-Source Hip-Hop Sampling Tool
The Library of Congress, led by current “innovator in residence” Brian Foo, is launching an open-source hip-hop sample tool called Citizen DJ. A preview is currently available, and the full service will launch this summer.
Users will have access to a massive audio collection that dates back over a hundred years, almost to the invention of the phonograph. According to the L.O.C., there will be three ways to access these sound files: an interface for searching by sound and metadata; a simple music-creation app that easily allows the collection to be remixed with hip-hop beats; and various “sample packs” full of thousands of clips from particular collection
Recursion Releases First Open-Source Morphological Imaging Dataset on SARS-CoV-2 Virus
Recursion, a digital biology company industrializing drug discovery, released its open-source RxRx19 dataset, which is the first human cellular morphological dataset of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The goal in releasing RxRx19 was to quickly contribute human cellular morphological data and over 1,600 small molecules to researchers around the world who are working to make advances in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dataset was derived from experiments that Recursion led, in collaboration with Utah State University, to investigate the therapeutic potential of a library of 1,672 Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency-approved or clinical-stage compounds for modulation of the effect of SARS-CoV-2 in human renal cortical epithelial (HRCE) cells. The images were processed using Recursion’s proprietary deep learning neural network to generate high-dimensional featurizations of each image for the identification of distinct phenotypic profiles, which are also being shared publicly.
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Open Source Security Podcast
today's howtos
Plasma 5.18.4 - Taking care of business
Several months ago, I reviewed Plasma 5.18 LTS. I was happy but not elated. There were problems, there were bugs, there was sadness. But all in all, Plasma is a superb desktop environment, it's charging forth like a mad colt, and innovation is aplenty. This good momentum results in continuous changes and fixes being introduced to the desktop, resulting in an ever-more-refined product for the end user. This means, by now, Plasma 5.18 should be quite polished. The rough patches we saw are most likely gone, no more, ceased to be, expired and gone to meet their maker, a stiff, bereft of life, rest in peace! But, we need to test that hypothesis. As it happens, I ran a merry update, Plasma got bumped to 5.18.4, and I'm doing my round of prodding and pushing. Follow me. Also: KBibTeX 0.9.2
Desktops/Laptops: TUXEDO Computers, Self-Nuking Vista 10 and Switching from MacBook to Chromebook
