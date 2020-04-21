Money and Foundations (FSFE and LF)
NGI Pointer Begins Funding Calls for Projects Designed to Improve the Internet
NGI Pointer is an initiative from the European Commission designed to provide funding and expertise to Free Software projects that can improve the internet as a platform. The FSFE has joined its Advisory Board to provide assistance to these participating projects. The first call for applications to join NGI Pointer is now open until 1 June 2020.
The FSFE has joined the Advisory Board of NGI Pointer, one of the projects within the European Commission's Next Generation Internet (“NGI”) initiative . By doing so, the FSFE expands the scope of our work for the NGI initiative, adding our support for NGI Pointer to our current work with NGI Zero.
Mapping project finds new open source home
Mapzen was originally created in 2013 by map industry veterans in combination with architects, urban planners, film makers, video game developers, artists and more. Its popularity grew and it was soon used by over 70 000 developers. But Mapzen failed as a business and it was taken up as a Linux Foundation project in 2018.
“Mapzen is excited to join the Urban Computing Foundation to continue our work on open-source mapping tools alongside other great companies and developers,” said Randy Meech, former Mapzen CEO and now CEO at StreetCred Labs. “In challenging times for cities everywhere, we believe that making location software and data open and accessible is important work that can help in large and small ways.”
Linux Foundation Board Elects Open Source Technology Trailblazer
The Linux Foundation today announced that Sony’s Tim Bird has been elected to its board and that Panasonic’s Hiromi Wada has been re-elected for a two-year term.
Tim has a long and esteemed history working in the Linux and open source community. For more than 28 years, he has supported the developer community as a core Linux developer and maintainer of Sony’s Linux kernel and previously as Chief Technology Officer at Lineo. He was also the founder of the Embedded Linux Conference and the Consumer Electronics Linux Forum. He’s also served on the Linux Foundation’s Technical Advisory Board, an esteemed council that provides guidance to the Linux Foundation on developer community needs and concerns.
