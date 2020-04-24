Custom widgets in GTK 4 – Layout
As we said earlier, “everything is a widget.” For example, we recommend that you use a GtkLabel instead of manually rendering a pango layout, or a GtkImage instead of manually loading and rendering a pixbuf. Using a ready-made widget ensures that you get all of the expected behaviors, such as selection handling, context menus or hi-dpi support. And it is much easier than doing it all yourself.
The default implementations of the snapshot() and measure() functions are handling child widgets automatically. The main responsibility for a custom widget is to arrange the child widgets as required. In GTK 3, this would have been done by implementing the size_allocate() function. You can still do that. But in GTK 4, a more convenient alternative is to use a layout manager. GTK comes with a number of predefined layout managers, such as GtkBoxLayout, GtkCenterLayout, GtkGridLayout, to name just a few.
How to Enable Fractional Scaling in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
This quick guide explains how you can enable fractional scaling in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
How to install Shutter screenshot tool in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
This quick guide explains to you the steps to install the Shutter screenshot tool in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
OSS Leftovers
-
Mobile marketing platform AdTiming has worked with some of the biggest names in the mobile market, and now it's releasing its OpenMediation platform for everyone and making it completely open source.
To find out more about the firm and why it's decided to share its tools so widely, we spoke to chief product officer Yobo Zhang about the company's growth and what OpenMediation can do for you.
-
Madrid-based startup Frontity, creator of an open-source framework for developing WordPress themes, has raised €1 million in seed funding. The round was led by Automattic, WordPress.com’s parent company, WooCommerce, Tumblr, and K Fund. A group of Spanish angel investors also participated.
The Spanish startup has been developing an open-source JavaScript framework for WordPress, the CMS behind about 35 percent of all websites on the internet. By connecting both technologies, React and WordPress, with built-in queries, Frontity’s service allows developers to “focus on building their website instead of all the tooling and configuration.”
[...]
In 2018, the startup participated in Madrid’s SeedRocket accelerator program and received some funding to keep developing in React. Finally in 2019, Frontity decided to open source the framework and was selected to join the Google for Startups Residency program in Spain.
Now the plan is to grow. The fresh seed funding will go to developing the framework, adding new features and building its developer community.
-
PostgreSQL is a big deal. The most common SQL open source database that you have never heard of, as ZDNet's own Tony Baer called it. Besides being the framework on which a number of commercial offerings were built, PostgreSQL has a user base of its own. According to DB Engines, PostgreSQL is the 4th most popular database in the world.
Swarm64, on the other hand, is a small vendor. So small, actually, that we have shared the stage with CEO Thomas Richter in a local Berlin Meetup a few years back. Back then, Richter was not CEO, and Swarm64 was even smaller. But its value proposition still sounded attractive: boost PostgreSQL's performance for free. Swarm64 is an acceleration layer for PostgreSQL.
-
When US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) won a contract to store the app’s data, it raised concerns that Australian data could be accessed by US intelligence agencies the CLOUD Act.
[...]
Despite a Privacy Impact Assessment from the Department of Health suggesting that the app’s source code be released to the public, the government did not publish the code prior to the app’s release.
However, curious developers like Geoffrey Huntly began decompiling the Android app immediately after it went live, finding that much of the app was built using OpenTrace, an open-source app released under the GNU GPL 3 license.
Huntly created a Google Doc for his tear down of the app and noted a defect where the app is configured to point to the Singapore version of OpenTrace, TraceTogether.
Since going live, no one appears to have found any major issues with COVIDSafe’s code.
Cybersecurity analyst, Gabor Szathmari, put together a report on the app giving it a ‘low risk’ security score.
And developer Matthew Robbins said from his analysis that “everything in the [COVIDSafe] app is above board, very transparent and follows industry standard”.
-
NHS England has announced that they are working on a smartphone app to track everyone’s location which will be used to track people who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. This is vitally important as part of a test, track and isolate policy, which until we get a vaccine is the only way out of a total lockdown.
-
QOwnNotes is a open source (GPL) plain-text file notepad with markdown support and todo list manager for GNU/Linux, Mac OS X and Windows, that (optionally) works together with the notes application of ownCloud (or Nextcloud). So you are able to write down your thoughts with QOwnNotes and edit or search for them later from your mobile device (like with CloudNotes) or the ownCloud web-service. The notes are stored as plain text files and you can sync them with your ownCloud sync client. Of course other software, like Dropbox, Syncthing, Seafile or BitTorrent Sync can be used too.
-
ART+LOGIC is unveiling VIBRARY, the first project to come out of the software development firm’s incubator lab. VIBRARY uses machine learning to analyze short samples and loops.
It's designed to make it easy for producers, composers, and musicians to train their own models and classify sounds by sound, genre, feel or other characteristics, defined by users’ needs and preferences.
-
9STAR, world’s leading provider of enterprise-grade, open-standards compliant, Shibboleth opensource software solutions, today announced commercial support for Shibboleth Identity Provider middleware software version 4.0+, for customers world-wide.
-
The authors of the report have segmented the global Open Source Software market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Open Source Software market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Open Source Software market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
-
The company I co-founded, Nextcloud, only offers its services to customers on a (per user) subscription model. Some customers ask us during the sales conversation why they cannot just get access to our engineers on an hourly basis as they get from third party consultants: pay for the bug fix or support case, and be done?
When we discussed how to build our new company in 2016 during our very first "hackweek," our business model was an important conversation. The team discussed different approaches, and we decided to go for a subscription model. Such a model felt more in line with our mission and principles to create a great product and run a trustworthy company.
Why? While hourly rates seem like an easy way to get a quick fix for a problem, getting paid for fixing issues creates an incentive to create more buggy software, which of course, was not how we want to run our business.
Let's look a bit deeper at the choices.
-
With the number of 2019 novel coronavirus cases leaping upwards every day, it’s hard to imagine what life will be like after the pandemic. Yet that time will come, although perhaps not for 15 months or more. When it does, I suspect that the rest of society will finally catch up with many of the norms of FOSS developers and advocates. Habits that freelancers have taken for granted for years will become those of business at large.
Remote work, an area where FOSS-oriented people are decades ahead of the average worker, has become widespread during this pandemic. Much like is happening now as workers are being sent home to work, FOSS developers were decentralized, seeking out common interests and joining projects they were interested in, since the early days of open source. Sure, some work does take place in person-to-person meetings, but remote cooperation remains the FOSS norm.
By contrast, despite the changes brought about by the internet, most traditional employment continues to revolve around people working face-to-face. But now that face-to-face meeting has become a health hazard, decentralized employment has become the natural alternative. If this decentralization remains the norm for over a year, will it be possible to return to traditional office environments?
