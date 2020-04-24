Android Leftovers

SparkFun launches robotics and display pHATs

SparkFun has launched two pHATs for the Raspberry Pi, Jetson Nano, and Google Coral: The Auto pHAT offers robotics motor and servo controls and an IMU while the Top pHAT has a 2.3-inch color display plus LEDs, buttons, mic, and speaker for ML prototyping. Boulder, Colorado based SparkFun announced a $29.95 Auto pHAT for robotics control and a $49.95 Top pHAT display board designed to sit on top of your Pi or its stacked HATs. Both pHATs support the Nvidia Jetson Nano and Google Coral Dev Board in addition to any Raspberry Pi with a 40-pin GPIO connector.

Top 5 Ways SUSE is Supporting You in These Times

The world is facing an unprecedented threat, each of us are doing what we can to support the global response against COVID-19. Here are the top 5 ways SUSE is stepping up to help... Sorry we have not perfected virtual conferencing enough to bring the Guinness to you yet, but hey, you can always heft a pint from your own office, J Not quite making my top 5 list, but also very important is flexible payment terms. We also have a number of incentives specifically designed for those in government or airline, travel, transportation and tourism & leisure industries.