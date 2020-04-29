Openwashing Leftovers
-
Cloud Foundry renews its focus on developer experience as it looks beyond the enterprise
-
Cloud Foundry Community and Foundation Unite to Offer Tutorial Hub for New Users
The Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to open source projects simplifying the developer experience, announced today it has launched a hub for Cloud Foundry-related tutorials to streamline the discovery and learning process for developers interested in learning more about the family of open source projects.
-
Google Open Sources TensorFlow Runtime
“We picked a common MLPerf model, ResNet-50, and chose a batch size of 1 and a data precision of FP16 to focus our study on runtime related op dispatch overhead. In comparing the performance of GPU inference over TFRT to the current runtime, we saw an improvement of 28% in average inference time. These early results are strong validation for TFRT, and we expect it to provide a big boost to performance,” explained TFRT product manager Eric Johnson and TFRT tech lead Mingsheng Hong in a blog post.
-
Google open-sources faster, more efficient TensorFlow runtime
Google today made available TensorFlow RunTime (TFRT), a new runtime for its TensorFlow machine learning framework that provides a unified, extensible infrastructure layer with high performance across a range of hardware. Its release in open source on GitHub follows a preview earlier this year during a session at the 2020 TensorFlow Dev Summit, where TFRT was shown to speed up core loops in a key benchmarking test.
-
Google open-sources Tapas, a natural language AI for analyzing relational data
Google LLC has released the code for Tapas, an internally developed artificial intelligence that can take a natural language question such as “What’s the name of the latest iPhone?” and fetch the answer from a relational database or spreadsheet.
The search giant’s researchers detailed the AI on Thursday. Tapas is based on BERT, a natural-language processing technique Google uses in its search engine.
-
Google open-sources AI that searches tables to answer natural language questions
Google today open-sourced a machine learning model that can point to answers to natural language questions (for example, “Which wrestler had the most number of reigns?”) in spreadsheets and databases. The model’s creators claim it’s even capable of finding answers spread across cells or that might require aggregating multiple cells.
-
Google Cloud plans to acquire enterprise cloud software firm D2iQ: Report
Google is reportedly working to acquire enterprise cloud software company D2iQ for over $250 million. Currently, Google has partnered D2iQ for company’s Cloud Platform and G Suite service, and acquiring D2iQ could help Google compete with Amazon.
"Google originally developed Kubernetes, the open source server-management technology that D2iQ has integrated into its software offerings," The Street reported on Monday.
D2iQ investors include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, Andreessen Horowitz and T. Rowe Price Associates.
Earlier this month, D2iQ was awarded a US Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative contract.
-
SD Times news digest: Redis Enterprise 6.0, Facebook open sources Blender chatbot, and Rust/WinRT Public Preview
Facebook open-sourced Blender, which contains a diverse set of conversational skills including empathy, knowledge, and personality together in one system.
-
Blender, Facebook State-of-the-Art Human-Like Chatbot, Now Open Source
Blender is an open-domain chatbot developed at Facebook AI Research (FAIR), Facebook’s AI and machine learning division. According to FAIR, it is the first chatbot that has learned to blend several conversation skills, including the ability to show empathy and discuss nearly any topic, beating Google's chatbot in tests with human evaluators.
-
Facebook AI launches Blender, an open-source chatbot for more human-like conversations
Facebook’s AI has built an open-sourced Blender, the largest, open-domain chatbot, the tech giant's blog noted.
It has been trained on 9.4 billion parameters -- nearly 4 times as many as Google’s Meena and more than 10 times as many as the previous largest OS chatbot available on the internet, Engadget reported.
-
Facebook open-sources Blender, a chatbot people say ‘feels more human’
Facebook AI Research (FAIR), Facebook’s AI and machine learning division, today detailed work on a comprehensive AI chatbot framework called Blender. FAIR claims that Blender, which is available in open source on GitHub, is the largest-ever open-domain chatbot and outperforms existing approaches to generating dialogue while “feel[ing] more human,” according to human evaluators.
-
Facebook releases an open-source, ‘human-like’ chatbot called Blender [Ed: For openwashing purposes of a malicious project Facebook seems to be hijacking the name of a well known project]
-
IOTech wants to build an open edge
IOTech is commercializing the EdgeX Foundry software developed in 2017 at Dell. The goal with EdgeX Foundry was to create a library of the different proprietary software options used in industries ranging from manufacturing to retail, and to provide a middleware layer that could stitch the data coming from those different platforms together so customers could get a unified view of their operations.
-
Kong Releases Open Source API Design Editor
Kong Inc., a cloud connectivity company, is releasing a new open source tool called Insomnia Designer, offering a collaborative API design editor.
Building on Insomnia Core, which Kong acquired in 2019, the software works natively with Insomnia’s testing capabilities to accelerate the development, performance and stability of REST and GraphQL services, the communications backbone of the modern applications and services people rely on each day.
-
Kong Inc. Open Sources Insomnia Designer - a Collaborative Design Editor for APIs
Kong Inc., the leading cloud connectivity company, today announced the release of a new open source tool called Insomnia Designer. Building on Insomnia Core, which Kong acquired in 2019, Insomnia Designer provides a collaborative API design editor that makes it easier for developers and DevOps teams to create and edit API specifications. The software works natively with Insomnia's testing capabilities to accelerate the development, performance and stability of REST and GraphQL services, the communications backbone of the modern applications and services people rely on each day. Insomnia Designer is available now at https://insomnia.rest/download or can be downloaded by Kong Enterprise customers as part of Kong Studio.
-
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Insomnia Designer
Insomnia Designer is Kong’s recently open sourced collaborative design editor for APIs that aims to make it easier for developers and DevOps teams to create and edit API specifications.
The software works natively with Insomnia’s testing capabilities to accelerate the development, performance, and stability of REST and GraphQL services.
-
Nash open sources its protocol and client to promote transparency and innovation
-
Logz.io Appoints Jonah Kowall as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Strategic Vision and Leadership in Open-Source Observability
-
Microsoft’s In-House QUIC Connections Library is Now Open Source
-
