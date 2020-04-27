today's leftovers
-
GNU World Order 352
A look at the **diffstat**, **cmp**, **diff**, **diff3**, and **sdiff** commands.
-
OBS Studio 25.0.8
OBS Studio is software designed for capturing, compositing, encoding, recording, and streaming video content, efficiently. It is the re-write of the widely used Open Broadcaster Software, to allow even more features and multi-platform support. OBS Studio supports multiple sources, including media files, games, web pages, application windows, webcams, your desktop, microphone and more.
-
[Solved] “apt-get command not found” error in quick and simple way
-
Tutorial To Install And Use Linux Screen
-
How to Install Java on Ubuntu 20.20 Complete Tutorial for Beginners
-
Valve Updates Steam Survey Data For April With A Slight Linux Increase
Valve has published their Steam Survey results for April, which is the first full month where the US and still much of the world has been in lockdown over the coronavirus, and thus interesting to see how it has impacted the gamer metrics.
The Steam Survey results for April 2020 put the Linux gaming marketshare at 0.89%, or a 0.02% increase over the month prior. While still sub-1%, the Linux gaming marketshare is consistently hitting in this 0.8~0.9% area even while Valve is reporting record number of users. The Steam Linux percentage at 0.89% for April is while macOS increased by 0.25% to 4.05% and then the Windows percentage pulled back 0.27% to 95.06%.
-
Champions Of Regnum On PCLinuxOS
Champions of Regnum (Regnum online previously) is a multiplayer 3D medieval fantasy online RPG video game, produced in Argentina by NGD Studios (currently NGE), for free to anyone, with the option to pay for premium content.
It is available in Spanish, Portuguese, German, English and French. The game has 3 servers and an experimental one (for testing), which are "Ra" (international server) "Haven" (international server, mainly in English) "Valhalla" (Germany) and the experimental "Amon". The word "Regnum" comes from Latin and means kingdom.
The game focuses on the conflict between three kingdoms, with gameplay revolving around realm versus realm combat. Players fight in groups against players from opposing factions and capture forts and castles. In addition, the usual character development, typical in other games of the genre, is present, as well as battles between players and monsters.
-
March and April in KDE PIM
Following the post about what happened in KDE PIM in January and February let’s look into what the KDE PIM community has been up to in March and April. In total 38 contributors have made almost 1700 changes. Big thanks to everyone who helped us make Kontact better!
[...]
The Google Calendar and Google Contacts backends have been merged into a single Google Groupware resource (Igor Poboiko, D28560). The change should be mostly transparent to users, the old backends will be migrated to the new unified backend automatically after update. During this Igor also fixed various bugs and issues in the backends and the LibKGAPI library, big kudos to him!
The DAV resource is now able to synchronize the calendar color from KOrganizer to the DAV server (David Faure, D28938). Related to that, the menu to configure calendar color in KOrganizer has been simplified by removing the “Disable Color” action.
It is now easier to recognize and set the default calendar and the event editor now respects the settings correctly.
-
Backing up to a GnuBee PC 2
After installing Debian buster on my GnuBee, I set it up for receiving backups from my other computers.
-
AmboVent Shares Its Open-source, Build-it-yourself Breathing Machine to Help Win the Race Against the Global Ventilator Shortage
-
WNY engineers, manufacturers leave their mark on national COVID-19 response effort
While it’s under evaluation by the federal government, the design is now on the National Institutes of Health open-source design exchange so that anyone from across the country can apply it to their own manufacturing effort in response to the global pandemic.
-
$50 Open-Source Colorimeter is Remarkable in Comparison to Commercial Models
Researchers from Michigan Technological University are applying chemistry to 3D printing, detailing their recent study in ‘Open-Source Colorimeter.’ A basic sensor, the colorimeter is made up of a simple light source. Light is controlled and transmitted, filtered so that only a slight band near the absorbance peak is allowed.
While the general public may not be aware of or use these types of sensors commonly, they are often used in major applications with food (bread, chocolate, and milk), along with monitoring nitrates, metal, phosphates and materials present due to commercial production like that of paper or other goods. Colorimeters are used in medical applications too for measuring protozoa in lab cultures, measuring UV radiation through skin color transformation, and even for studying the age of bruises. Colorimeters may also be used for evaluating waste waters and water quality.
-
ReactOS: Dipping A Toe In A Millennium-era Open Source Dream
Do you remember when trying a new OS meant burning a CD? Not merely downloading an ISO and mounting it on a USB drive, but taking a circle of polycarbonate and hoping you didn’t get a buffer underrun as the file you’d spent an entire day downloading was burned onto it. A couple of decades ago that was how we’d take a look at a new Linux distro, and at the time we considered it to be nothing short of incredible that such a thing was possible. One of the ISOs I remember downloading back then was an early version of ReactOS, a project with the lofty aim of creating an open-source equivalent of Windows NT. You might think that in the nearly two decades since then it would have become an irrelevance and its contributors moved on to other work, but no. ReactOS is very much still with us, and indeed has just seen a new release. Version 0.4.13 is the latest in a long line of incremental updates, and remembering those early ReactOS ISOs when I saw their announcement, I thought I’d give it a spin. The result was both a peek at the current state of the project, and a chance to think about the place of a Windows clone in 2020.
-
Open source NodeTube allows users to beat censorship and deploy their own YouTube alternative
Discontent is running high among an increasing number of YouTube creators and users these days, due to a seemingly never-ending series of questionable policies and decisions this Google company has been making. But the pull of the gargantuan platform that has both the audience and the money is proving too powerful to allow much meaningful competition.
That is, at least in YouTube’s own category, as a centralized corporation built in obscurity, i.e., as a closed-source app.
This is why much of the effort to provide alternatives to YouTube and other dominant social networks is today focused on decentralization and open source as a value proposition for those creators and users eager to protect their ever-more at risk privacy and free speech.
-
Point of WebGPU on native
WebGPU is a new graphics and compute API designed on the grounds of W3C organization (mostly) by the browser vendors. It’s designed for the Web, used by JavaScript and WASM applications, and driven by the shared principles of Web APIs. It doesn’t have to be only for the Web though. In this post, I want to share the vision of why WebGPU on native platforms is important to me. This is highly subjective and doesn’t represent any organization I’m in.
Story
The story of WebGPU-native is as old as the API itself. The initial hearings at Khronos had the same story heard at both the exploration “3D portability” meeting, and the “WebGL Next” one, told by the very same people. These meetings had similar goals: find a good portable intersection of the native APIs, which by that time (2016) clearly started diverging and isolating in their own ecosystems. The differences were philosophical: the Web prioritized security and portability, while the native wanted more performance. This split manifested in creation of two real working groups: one in W3C building the Web API, and another - “Vulkan Portability” technical subgroup in Khronos. Today, I’m the only person (“ambassador”) who is active in both groups, simply because we implement both of these APIs on top of gfx-rs.
-
Contegix Welcomes Jon Pugh as Director of Product, Open Source for BlackMesh Drupal Offerings
-
Kotlin vs. Swift: An open source programming language face-off
Kotlin and Swift are two popular open source programming languages, both designed to offer speed, safety and concise app development. These two languages have traditionally been associated with mobile development, but they're capable of server-side and web development as well.
Kotlin shares several attributes with Java and was designed to streamline Android app development. Apple's Swift, on the other hand, was designed to interface with C-based code and libraries, providing an open source approach for iOS and OS X app development. However, both languages boast the ability to delve into both the world of Android and iOS, leaving many developers at a crossroads where they must choose one language over the other.
-
GDPR Compliance Site Leaks Git Data, Passwords
Researchers discovered a .git folder exposing passwords and more for a website that gives advice to organizations about complying with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules.
A website that gives advice on privacy regulation compliance has fixed a security issue that was exposing MySQL database settings — including passwords — to anyone on the internet.
The website, GDPR.EU, is an advice site for organizations that are struggling to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws that were imposed by the EU in 2018. The website is operated by Proton Technologies AG, the company behind end-to-end encrypted mail service ProtonMail. While it isn’t an official EU commission site, it is partly co-funded by the Horizon 2020 Framework Programme of the European Union, an EU research and innovation program.
-
Staying "Safe" While You Stream: DBD's Tips On Living DRM-Free During Quarantine
As most of us are cooped up in our homes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's somewhat natural that we turn to online movies, music, and other media to help pass the time. For most people, this involves turning to Internet streaming for convenient, "all-in-one" services that promise an endless array of recommendations to while away the hours. "Binging" is all well and good every once in a while, but we should remain careful that the ways we're getting our media don't come with compromises to our freedom. As we've mentioned before, Netflix and other giant media providers are responsible for keeping the practice of DRM (Digital Restrictions Management) alive, and it's important not to provide them with the subscription fees they need to keep going. It's also important, even under less dire circumstances, to support businesses and websites that provide DRM-free media, and to promote them to our friends. So to help provide you with a plethora of DRM-free and often gratis places to stream from while keeping your rights, here's a few choice selections from our Guide to DRM-free Living.
[...]
Time under quarantine is also the perfect opportunity to learn about new topics -- even the fight against DRM itself! The [LibrePlanet video library][17] is an excellent place to find talks covering issues relating to the Defective by Design campaign, such as Cory Doctorow's keynote presentation on the "software you can go to jail for talking about", this 2019 session from the Library Freedom Institute, and a talk given on the Right to Repair movement.
No matter what types of media you enjoy or what your favorite genres are, your friends at Defective by Design sincerely wish you the best in this difficult period. And if you've found the information we've listed above helpful, visit this link to learn how you can support the campaign. In addition to our Twitter account, a platform we recommend only with caveats, the Defective by Design campaign is now on Mastodon at @endDRM. To show your support of the campaign publicly, you can use the #drmfree or #defectivebydesign hashtags from your own favorite microblogging service.
-
Library Of Congress Unveils Open-Source Sampling Tool Called DJ Citizen
-
[Older] Smithsonian Open Access: Millions of 2D and 3D Digital Items Without Copyright Restriction
The Smithsonian launched an open-access website that removes any copyright restriction from 2.8 million images on its digital collection, labeling them with the Creative Commons “Zero” designation.
Smithsonian Open Access allows users to download, share, and reuse millions of 2D and 3D digital items, including images and data from 19 museums, 9 research centers, libraries, archives, and the National Zoo.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1224 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Review: Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu, along with its many community flavours, is one of the world's mostly widely used Linux distributions. Ubuntu ships four official editions (Desktop, Server, Cloud, and a minimal Core). There are additional community editions which provide alternative desktop and configuration options. Just over a week ago, Canonical launched Ubuntu 20.04 which offers five years of support for official editions and three years of support for community editions. The new Ubuntu release includes version 5.4 of the Linux kernel and support for WireGuard. The Desktop edition ships with GNOME 3.36 as the default desktop and includes experimental support for installing the operating system on the ZFS advanced filesystem. The release announcement mentions that, along with ZFS, Ubuntu will offer “state saving” of the filesystem using a tool called Zsys. From the context, it sounds as though “state saving” here means taking filesystem snapshots as we are also told ZFS integrates with the GRUB boot loader in order to allow users to rollback system changes. (This is a similar feature to the boot environments provided by openSUSE and FreeBSD.) This version of Ubuntu ships with Python 3.8, though Python 2.7 (while unsupported upstream) is available in the distribution's repositories. The Desktop edition of Ubuntu is a 2.5GB download. Booting from the supplied media will, if we do not interfere, load a graphical environment where we can choose to try a live desktop environment or immediately launch Ubuntu's Ubiquity installer. At the start of the boot process we can press a key to bring up a menu where we can preemptively choose to run the live desktop or load the installer directly. (Practically this does not make a difference and just means we are making our choice to try or install the distribution from a text-based boot menu rather than a graphical welcome screen.) While the operating system is loading it performs an integrity check on the local media to make sure the operating system was not corrupted during the download. We can optionally skip the media check by pressing Ctrl-C.
Pandemic Driving People to GNU/Linux
Contributing to KDE is easier than you think – Phabricator patches using the web interface
This post will be ridiculously brief and simple, albeit filled with screenshots. As usual: This is a series of blog posts explaining different ways to contribute to KDE in an easy-to-digest manner. The purpose of this series originated from how I feel about asking users to contribute back to KDE. I firmly believe that showing users how contributing is easier than they think is more effective than simply calling them out and directing them to the correct resources; especially if, like me, said user suffers from anxiety or does not believe they are up to the task, in spite of their desire to help back. Last time I explained how translators with a developer account have a really straightforward workflow and how the entire localization process for KDE works. I’ve also posted a little article I made some time ago on how to create a live-test environment to translate Scribus more easily, given that Scribus might become a KDE application in the future. This post explains the process of sending your first patch to KDE. This tutorial, of course, is only useful for small patches, likely those which alter only one file, as the web interface is convenient for such cases but not when there is a ton of files from the same project.
Contegix Appoints Jon Pugh as Director of Product, Open Source
Contegix Appoints Jon Pugh as Director of Product, Open Source