Open Hardware With Focus on COVID-19
Build Your Own 3D Printed Open Source Motorized Microscope
I always enjoy a good 3D printed DIY project, whether it’s truly helpful or just for fun. These projects are even cooler when you add Legos into the mix, like Reddit user DIY_Maxwell did. He posted about his work using 3D printing, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and Lego bricks to make an open source, motorized microscope. But, the microscope itself is not fully 3D printed – instead, the body was built with Lego bricks and some 3D printed components. What makes this project more awesome is the stop motion-style video he made showing the various parts of the project and how they all fit together to make a working microscope.
Before We Welcome Open-Source Ventilators With Open Arms, We Need to Talk About IP
Medical device manufacturers have been historically secretive about their designs. Now, they've flung the doors open on ventilator specs. Could this lead to sticky IP problems down the line?
With the global COVID-19 crisis, medical manufacturing companies have pushed ventilator productions to its limits. But still, it hasn't been enough. These medical device manufacturers cannot produce ventilators as quickly as hospitals need them. As the race for medical equipment continues, certain medical device providers have made their ventilator designs public for third parties to help increase output.
Can Free Open Source Hardware Tackle The Shortage Of PPE And Ventilators During The Coronavirus Pandemic?
While globally hospitals are grappling with the acute shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators, a group of researchers at the University of Sussex recently published a study that says free and open source hardware can help in meeting the ever-increasing demands in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
Free and open source hardware refers to the blueprints for tools and new hardware designs that are available online for free for others to access. These blueprints can be studied, customized, modified, and even used for learning purposes to create face masks, PPE, diagnostic tools, valves, and even ventilators.
In the PLOS Biology study, the authors suggest that this open source hardware can be used in disaster situations as these designs can be shared globally and have lower implementation costs to meet local needs as compared to mass manufacturing. These designs can be used even with the help of 3-D printers.
Boston Dynamics Open Sources Their Healthcare Robotics Toolkit
Boston Dynamics has released a payload and application architecture for their mobile robot in order to protect healthcare workers amid COVID-19.
In a recent blog post, the robotics firm stated — “Mobile robots play a vital role in removing people from dangerous environments. We have spent the last six weeks building and testing a payload and application architecture that would enable our robot — ‘Spot’ — to help reduce exposure of frontline healthcare workers to the novel COVID-19 virus.”
The company further stated that it has developed and tested the payload, hardware, and software for this application in order to generalise it as well as make it easy to be deployed on other mobile robotic platforms with APIs and capacity for custom payloads.
Nvidia’s top scientist develops open-source ventilator that can be built with $400 in readily available parts
NVIDIA Chief Scientist developed an open source ventilator that can be made under 100
NVIDIA Chief Scientist Bill Dally has created an open-source design of a low-cost, ventilator that is also easy to assemble, as a contribution to the global fight against the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. Dally has developed the ventilator in just a few weeks and made it around readily available components.
The ventilator that Dally has designed needs a proportional solenoid valve and a microcontroller. The scientist believes the ventilators can be assembled for a few hundred dollars.
The ventilator can also be assembled in a few minutes. It can be attached to a simple display and packed into a Pelican carrying case. The prototype that Dally built was made using off-the-shelf components for $400 (roughly Rs 30,000). When produced at bulk, Dally believes manufacturers can shave off another $100. If 3D-print parts are used, the whole can be manufactured for under $100, which is quite impressive. According to NVIDIA, the cost of a traditional ventilator is around $20,000.
Open access hardware and 3D printing can help tackle demand for health supplies
In a study published by PLoS Biology, Professor Tom Baden and Andre Chagas at the University of Sussex have suggested that this could be a viable option to provide our health services with the tools and equipment they so desperately need.
The study provides an overview of the blueprints which are currently available for free online and which could be used to help in the fight against coronavirus, focusing on personal protective equipment, ventilators and test kits.
UJ creates cheap, open-source ventilator as Covid-19 spreads
multidisciplinary team of engineers and healthcare practitioners at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has used open-source designs to develop a cheap, minimal viable ventilator with elements that can be produced through 3D printing and laser-cutting techniques.
