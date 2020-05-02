Programming: Titan, Geany, Slashdata, RAD
Delphix: managing your data like code (Project Titan)
Developers need data to run their applications throughout the entire development lifecycle.
With Titan, they can manage the data for their application as they would with Git.
The current problems developers face with their application data are similar to the days before code was under version control. These challenges include using out-of-date local copies, the inability to share their data sets with other developers… and time-consuming processes to work around the issues with their application data.
Git has been fundamental in allowing application code to be better managed by a team rather than an individual. Each member has the ability to undo mistakes, maintain code history and experiment with new code.
Git also enables teams to create many different workflows to increase productivity. Workflows can be as basic as a single branch with multiple commits, allowing developers to easily share their work and navigate through a range of commits. Collaboration workflows can be as complex as teams need them, and there are some notable ones like feature branching or Gitflow.
Only then can teams determine how best to collaborate, share their work and ultimately release the product to the end user.
Geany a lightweight text editor
Other relevant features is the recognition of YAML file syntax. Geany allows to see blank spaces, tabs, line returns, convert tabs to blank spaces (useful when editing a YAML file), compile and execute projects among other functionalities. Geany has a terminal integrated into the editor which allows executing the OS command without having to leave the development environment. Here are some screenshots.
3 out of 5 developers contribute to open source, new Slashdata report claims
Slashdata’s Developer Economics report examines data from over 17,000 developers from around the world. See what devs think about open source, the rise of Kotlin for mobile programming, and what emerging tech is trending.
Keeping a finger on the pulse of the developer community is important. It helps us see the bigger picture of where we are now, how far we’ve come, and what things will likely look like in the future.
Slashdata’s Developer Economics report examines data from over 17,000 developers from around the world. Survey respondents were asked about their favorite programming languages, their contributions to open source, rising tech trends, and more.
Why developers contribute to open source software
SlashData also found that not all contributors are professional software developers, or even work within the software industry, and they’re far more likely to be involved in multiple development areas than non-contributors. This includes developing software for emerging sectors such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) where innovations are mostly driven by open source tools.
An interesting trend the survey identified was that the majority of software developers in the emerging sectors are hobbyists although the majority (57%) also work professionally in at least one other development area.
The survey revealed that most developers have multiple reasons for contributing to open source. Overall, the highest proportion (29%) do so to improve their coding skills and 26% have an ideological motivation – they believe in the benefits of open source. A large group (22%) do so because it’s 'fun', the same percentage as those who do so to solve an issue with an existing open source software project such as fixing a bug or creating a new feature.
UC Berkeley researchers open-source RAD to improve any reinforcement learning algorithm
A group of University of California, Berkeley researchers this week open-sourced Reinforcement Learning with Augmented Data (RAD). In an accompanying paper, the authors say this module can improve any existing reinforcement learning algorithm and that RAD achieves better compute and data efficiency than Google AI’s PlaNet, as well as recently released cutting-edge algorithms like DeepMind’s Dreamer and SLAC from UC Berkeley and DeepMind.
today's howtos
Review: Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu, along with its many community flavours, is one of the world's mostly widely used Linux distributions. Ubuntu ships four official editions (Desktop, Server, Cloud, and a minimal Core). There are additional community editions which provide alternative desktop and configuration options. Just over a week ago, Canonical launched Ubuntu 20.04 which offers five years of support for official editions and three years of support for community editions. The new Ubuntu release includes version 5.4 of the Linux kernel and support for WireGuard. The Desktop edition ships with GNOME 3.36 as the default desktop and includes experimental support for installing the operating system on the ZFS advanced filesystem. The release announcement mentions that, along with ZFS, Ubuntu will offer “state saving” of the filesystem using a tool called Zsys. From the context, it sounds as though “state saving” here means taking filesystem snapshots as we are also told ZFS integrates with the GRUB boot loader in order to allow users to rollback system changes. (This is a similar feature to the boot environments provided by openSUSE and FreeBSD.) This version of Ubuntu ships with Python 3.8, though Python 2.7 (while unsupported upstream) is available in the distribution's repositories. The Desktop edition of Ubuntu is a 2.5GB download. Booting from the supplied media will, if we do not interfere, load a graphical environment where we can choose to try a live desktop environment or immediately launch Ubuntu's Ubiquity installer. At the start of the boot process we can press a key to bring up a menu where we can preemptively choose to run the live desktop or load the installer directly. (Practically this does not make a difference and just means we are making our choice to try or install the distribution from a text-based boot menu rather than a graphical welcome screen.) While the operating system is loading it performs an integrity check on the local media to make sure the operating system was not corrupted during the download. We can optionally skip the media check by pressing Ctrl-C.
Pandemic Driving People to GNU/Linux
Contributing to KDE is easier than you think – Phabricator patches using the web interface
This post will be ridiculously brief and simple, albeit filled with screenshots. As usual: This is a series of blog posts explaining different ways to contribute to KDE in an easy-to-digest manner. The purpose of this series originated from how I feel about asking users to contribute back to KDE. I firmly believe that showing users how contributing is easier than they think is more effective than simply calling them out and directing them to the correct resources; especially if, like me, said user suffers from anxiety or does not believe they are up to the task, in spite of their desire to help back. Last time I explained how translators with a developer account have a really straightforward workflow and how the entire localization process for KDE works. I’ve also posted a little article I made some time ago on how to create a live-test environment to translate Scribus more easily, given that Scribus might become a KDE application in the future. This post explains the process of sending your first patch to KDE. This tutorial, of course, is only useful for small patches, likely those which alter only one file, as the web interface is convenient for such cases but not when there is a ton of files from the same project.
