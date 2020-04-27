today's leftovers
-
SMLR 323:Put a Hat on a Thinkpad
Tony Bemus, Tom Lawrence, Phil Porada and Jay LaCroix
-
[Kdenlive] Maintenance release 20.04.0b
Fast on the heels of the 20.04.0 release comes 20.04.0b.
-
iValue Partners With SUSE To Offer Open Source Solutions For Enterprise Digital Transformation
iValue InfoSolutions announced it is partnering SUSE, the world’s largest independent open source company to offer leading enterprise-grade, open source solutions for Linux, software defined infrastructure and application delivery that give enterprises greater control, flexibility and cost efficiency while businesses undergo digital transformation.
Entering its 13th year of operation, iValue, has continued to stay ahead of the curve by consistently partnering with the right mix of popular and niche technology providers thus helping customers in their digital transformation journey.
-
What's New In Open Source With The Latest TRs
New technology is exciting. And when it can help you run your business more profitably or efficiently, well, it becomes very exciting. With IBM i, the open source community is arguably the biggest contributor of new technology to the platform. IT Jungle recently checked in Jesse Gorzinski, the IBM i open source architect, to hear how the open source story has improved with the recent technology refreshes.
Arguably the biggest open source-related enhancement with IBM i 7.4 TR2 and 7.3 TR8 revolves around a change in RPM, the new delivery method that IBM adopted two years ago to distribute new and updated open source libraries to IBM i users.
Up until now, IBM i shops had to connect their IBM i server to the Internet to access the RPM repository that contains IBM i distributions of open source software, such as Node.js, Python, and PHP. But thanks to the new support for SSH tunneling in this month’s unveiling of 7.4 TR2 and 7.3 TR8, customers can now shuttle the open source libraries from an adjacent PC workstation running ACS, eliminating the need to expose the IBM i server to the Internet.
-
Allianz and S&P-backed open source climate data platform seeks new partners
Investors and service providers including Allianz and S&P Global have teamed up to tackle the lack of standardised climate data and analytics by developing a “non-competitive” platform to share information.
-
Open-Source Platform Complements PTC's Commercial Vuforia Offering
Created by the PTC Reality Lab, the powerful new open-source platform enables developers to create, innovate, and solve spatial computing problems in a whole new way. Innovators and academic researchers can explore the power of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and Spatial Computing, accelerate prototyping for machines, and develop-edge spatial Augmented Reality (AR) and IoT use cases to support digital transformation initiatives.
-
Why RackN turned its Open Core licensing model on its head
-
NetApp Project Astra Aims to Solve Container Problems
-
AWS unveils open source model server for PyTorch
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled an open source tool, called TorchServe, for serving PyTorch machine learning models. TorchServe is maintained by AWS in partnership with Facebook, which developed PyTorch, and is available as part of the PyTorch project on GitHub.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1101 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Review: Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu, along with its many community flavours, is one of the world's mostly widely used Linux distributions. Ubuntu ships four official editions (Desktop, Server, Cloud, and a minimal Core). There are additional community editions which provide alternative desktop and configuration options. Just over a week ago, Canonical launched Ubuntu 20.04 which offers five years of support for official editions and three years of support for community editions. The new Ubuntu release includes version 5.4 of the Linux kernel and support for WireGuard. The Desktop edition ships with GNOME 3.36 as the default desktop and includes experimental support for installing the operating system on the ZFS advanced filesystem. The release announcement mentions that, along with ZFS, Ubuntu will offer “state saving” of the filesystem using a tool called Zsys. From the context, it sounds as though “state saving” here means taking filesystem snapshots as we are also told ZFS integrates with the GRUB boot loader in order to allow users to rollback system changes. (This is a similar feature to the boot environments provided by openSUSE and FreeBSD.) This version of Ubuntu ships with Python 3.8, though Python 2.7 (while unsupported upstream) is available in the distribution's repositories. The Desktop edition of Ubuntu is a 2.5GB download. Booting from the supplied media will, if we do not interfere, load a graphical environment where we can choose to try a live desktop environment or immediately launch Ubuntu's Ubiquity installer. At the start of the boot process we can press a key to bring up a menu where we can preemptively choose to run the live desktop or load the installer directly. (Practically this does not make a difference and just means we are making our choice to try or install the distribution from a text-based boot menu rather than a graphical welcome screen.) While the operating system is loading it performs an integrity check on the local media to make sure the operating system was not corrupted during the download. We can optionally skip the media check by pressing Ctrl-C.
Pandemic Driving People to GNU/Linux
Contributing to KDE is easier than you think – Phabricator patches using the web interface
This post will be ridiculously brief and simple, albeit filled with screenshots. As usual: This is a series of blog posts explaining different ways to contribute to KDE in an easy-to-digest manner. The purpose of this series originated from how I feel about asking users to contribute back to KDE. I firmly believe that showing users how contributing is easier than they think is more effective than simply calling them out and directing them to the correct resources; especially if, like me, said user suffers from anxiety or does not believe they are up to the task, in spite of their desire to help back. Last time I explained how translators with a developer account have a really straightforward workflow and how the entire localization process for KDE works. I’ve also posted a little article I made some time ago on how to create a live-test environment to translate Scribus more easily, given that Scribus might become a KDE application in the future. This post explains the process of sending your first patch to KDE. This tutorial, of course, is only useful for small patches, likely those which alter only one file, as the web interface is convenient for such cases but not when there is a ton of files from the same project.
Recent comments
4 hours 29 min ago
10 hours 25 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
16 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 10 min ago
16 hours 18 min ago
16 hours 26 min ago
16 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 33 min ago