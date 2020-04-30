Android Leftovers
New Android Ransomware Threatens FBI Action Unless You Hand Over Credit Card Details
Android trojan EventBot abuses accessibility services to clear out bank accounts – fortunately, it's 'in preview'
Virtual Kentucky Derby: Schedule & how to watch live stream online
Theme Android’s Volume Panel with the New Ultra Volume App
Radioline Launches Hybrid Radio on Android Automotive OS
Netflix new feature on Android allows pruning of continue watching list
Android Gaming Headlines: Dungeon Dogs, Dixit, Tales of Crestoria, and More
Warner Media's HBO Max to be available on Android, Chromebook and Google Chromecast
VLC 3.3.0 beta for Android adds a new UI with a bottom navigation bar
Pixel 4a: It's Google's time to shine
Last Post Tim Cook States Obvious About iPhone SE vs. Android Phones
The Pixel 4a's camera gets a full review before launch
You told us: Android users are split on how much they customize their phones
Motorola Edge Plus vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: Which Android phone should you buy?
18 new Android games from the week of April 27, 2020
The best web browsers for Android in 2020
This week in Android: OnePlus giveaway, Pixel 4a coming soon?
Top 5 Best Tower Defense Games On Android
Flashback: Android Gingerbread, the OS version that refused to die, was better than you think
Nokia 1 Plus Picks Up Android 10 (Go Edition) in Kenya
Android 10-based ColorOS 7 Update: Here’s the Official List of OPPO Devices, Schedule
OnePlus 5 and 5T Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 2 arrives with April security patches
Paranoid Android ROM is back from the dead with Android 10 builds (Update: Two more devices)
Which HTC smartphones will get Android 11 and when
Android TV devices can now be added to speaker groups in the Google Home app
How to disable 5G on the OnePlus 8
How to use split screen mode on your Android phone or tablet and use two apps at once
Android Screen Mirror Tool ‘Scrcpy’ Adds Rotation Lock, Improves Quality
today's howtos
Review: Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu, along with its many community flavours, is one of the world's mostly widely used Linux distributions. Ubuntu ships four official editions (Desktop, Server, Cloud, and a minimal Core). There are additional community editions which provide alternative desktop and configuration options. Just over a week ago, Canonical launched Ubuntu 20.04 which offers five years of support for official editions and three years of support for community editions. The new Ubuntu release includes version 5.4 of the Linux kernel and support for WireGuard. The Desktop edition ships with GNOME 3.36 as the default desktop and includes experimental support for installing the operating system on the ZFS advanced filesystem. The release announcement mentions that, along with ZFS, Ubuntu will offer “state saving” of the filesystem using a tool called Zsys. From the context, it sounds as though “state saving” here means taking filesystem snapshots as we are also told ZFS integrates with the GRUB boot loader in order to allow users to rollback system changes. (This is a similar feature to the boot environments provided by openSUSE and FreeBSD.) This version of Ubuntu ships with Python 3.8, though Python 2.7 (while unsupported upstream) is available in the distribution's repositories. The Desktop edition of Ubuntu is a 2.5GB download. Booting from the supplied media will, if we do not interfere, load a graphical environment where we can choose to try a live desktop environment or immediately launch Ubuntu's Ubiquity installer. At the start of the boot process we can press a key to bring up a menu where we can preemptively choose to run the live desktop or load the installer directly. (Practically this does not make a difference and just means we are making our choice to try or install the distribution from a text-based boot menu rather than a graphical welcome screen.) While the operating system is loading it performs an integrity check on the local media to make sure the operating system was not corrupted during the download. We can optionally skip the media check by pressing Ctrl-C.
Pandemic Driving People to GNU/Linux
Contributing to KDE is easier than you think – Phabricator patches using the web interface
This post will be ridiculously brief and simple, albeit filled with screenshots. As usual: This is a series of blog posts explaining different ways to contribute to KDE in an easy-to-digest manner. The purpose of this series originated from how I feel about asking users to contribute back to KDE. I firmly believe that showing users how contributing is easier than they think is more effective than simply calling them out and directing them to the correct resources; especially if, like me, said user suffers from anxiety or does not believe they are up to the task, in spite of their desire to help back. Last time I explained how translators with a developer account have a really straightforward workflow and how the entire localization process for KDE works. I’ve also posted a little article I made some time ago on how to create a live-test environment to translate Scribus more easily, given that Scribus might become a KDE application in the future. This post explains the process of sending your first patch to KDE. This tutorial, of course, is only useful for small patches, likely those which alter only one file, as the web interface is convenient for such cases but not when there is a ton of files from the same project.
