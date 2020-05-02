Linux 5.7-rc4
Linux 5.7-rc4
Things continue to look normal for the 5.7 release. If anything, rc4 is a bit smaller than usual (it's the smallest rc4 since we had the tiny one over the Christmas week), and most of the discussions I was involved with this week were about future development and cleanups rather than any issues with the current release (although at least in some cases they were triggered by fixes that came in this release..) So things seem calm. Although I do suspect that part of "rc4 was small" is that it's one of those timing things, and there wasn't a networking pull this week, for example. The bulk of the rc5 stuff is drivers (gpu, dma, sound, rdma, hyper-v, md, i2c, mmc) and filesystems (btrfs and nfs). And misc small fixlets elsewhere. Anyway, it doesn't feel like there's anything worrisome going on, so come on in and test the waters.. Linus
Linux 5.7-rc4 Released As A Pleasantly Calm Kernel
Linus Torvalds just announced the Linux 5.7-rc4 kernel release is up for testing.
Even with everything going on in the world around COVID-19 and its impact, Linux 5.7 is shaping up to be a regular kernel in good shape for debuting next month. Last week Linus characterized the 5.7 state at the time as"in a world gone mad, the kernel looks almost boringly regular." With Linux 5.7-rc4, the kernel is still in good shape and possibly even slightly on the lighter side compared to the historical state of RC4 kernels.
