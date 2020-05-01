Python: Encoding, "Rockstar Python Developers", Samuel Hinton and Django 3.0.6
Use this Python script to encode binary in Base94
Humans transfer information in many different ways. On the internet, the primary format is text, which is how you're reading this article. However, there is other data on the internet, such as images and sound files and so on. It might seem easy to post an image online or attach a document to an email, until you realize that HTTP/1.1 and SMTP are text-based protocols. Data transferred over such protocols must be represented as a subset of ASCII text (specifically, characters 33 to 126).
A digital image is already encoded as binary data by the computer that displays it. In other words, a digital image isn't like a physical photograph that's printed on paper: it's a collection of computer shorthand that is decoded by whatever image viewer you're using to look at it, whether that image viewer is a web browser, a photo-editing application, or any software that can display images.
To re-encode an image into ASCII, it's common to use Base64, a system of binary-to-text encoding rules that can represent binary data as an ASCII string.
Rockstar Python Developers Need Great communication Skills Too
I wonder how people get into software programming, whether it be for a job or hobby?
It's one of the first things I often listen for at the start of Michael Kennedy's Talk Python To Me podcast.
Who was it that inspired you?
What was it about their character that got you fired up and writing print("hello world") for the first time?
How did someone make you feel when they recently guided you to a solution that you came up with by yourself?
PyDev of the Week: Samuel Hinton
This week we welcome Samuel Hinton (@samreayh) as our PyDev of the Week! Samuel has written quite a few projects in Python and given lots of talks on astronomy. If you are interested in either of those topics, then you should definitely check out his website or his Github profile.
Django bugfix release: 3.0.6
Today we've issued the 3.0.6 bugfix release.
The release package and checksums are available from our downloads page, as well as from the Python Package Index. The PGP key ID used for this release is Mariusz Felisiak: 2EF56372BA48CD1B.
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Zero W, OpenFlexure Microscope, Bill Dally's Ventilators
OpenRazer 2.8 Brings Broader Razer Device Support On Linux
OpenRazer 2.8 as this third-party, open-source solution for managing Razer devices on Linux is capable of now interfacing with a lot more hardware. Now supported with OpenRazer 2.8 are the Abyssus Elite (D.Va Edition), Abyssus Essential, Base Station Chroma, Basilisk, Blackwidow Essential, Blade 15 Studio Edition, Blade Pro (Late 2019), Blade Pro 2019, Chroma HDK (Hardware Development Kit), DeathAdder Essential (White Edition), DeathAdder V2, Huntsman Tournament Edition, Lancehead, Lancehead Wireless (2019), Mamba Elite, Mamba Wireless, Nommo Chroma, Nommo Pro, Tartarus V2, Viper, and Viper Ultimate.
GTK Themes and Yaru VLC Skin
