Endless Sky, a free and open source space trading & combat game expands with a new update
Endless Sky, a free and open source classic 2D space game continues expanding with the first stable release in quite some time. With the last main update in September last year, this release pulls in plenty of goodies.
What is it? Endless Sky is a sandbox-style space exploration game similar to Elite, Escape Velocity, or Star Control. You start out as the captain of a tiny space ship and can choose what to do from there. The game includes a major plot line and many minor missions, but you can choose whether you want to play through the plot or strike out on your own as a merchant or bounty hunter or explorer.
Linux gaming overlay 'MangoHud' improves OpenGL support, better NVIDIA detection and more
MangoHud has firmly filled a hole in tools available for Linux gamers, benchmarking and more. A handy HUD that works across OpenGL and Vulkan games and a fresh build went up.
Allowing you to track FPS, frame timing, HDD read/write, benchmark, RAM and VRAM use, limit the FPS and so on. With the latest 0.3.5 release, what's possible with MangoHud has expanded further. It can now also show 32/64bit, the currently playing Spotify song, you can pick a specific GPU for multi-GPU setups and you can also now display the MangoHud version.
May the Fourth be with you - a look over what Star Wars games are playable on Linux
Today is May 4th, which means it's also Star Wars day so here's a look at what Star Wars games are possible to play on Linux plus a quick run over the sales to pick up some discounted pew-pew fun.
Like many of you, I enjoy Star Wars and plenty of the games are playable on Linux officially or otherwise. Back in 2015, game porter/publisher Aspyr Media revamped Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords for all platforms and gave it a Linux version too. This re-release came with updated resolution support, Steam Workshop and more and it's good fun. You can pick up Knights of the Old Republic II with Linux support from Humble Store ans Steam with 65% off right now.
For some of the other classics games, DRM-free game store GOG packaged up a few of them officially with DOSBox for Linux to make it easy to play. These include STAR WARS: Dark Forces (65% off), STAR WARS: TIE Fighter Special Edition (66% off), STAR WARS: X-Wing Special Edition (66% off) and Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2.
You can now use the Discord Overlay on Linux thanks to a new community project
Once again the developer community is picking up the slack where the official stuff isn't working on Linux. This time it's the turn of the Discord Overlay.
What is it? The Discord Overlay allows you to show helpful things for viewers when you're making a video or livestreaming. For example, having the name and avatar up of people in a specific voice chat room, to show exactly who is talking and when (amongst other things like text chat too!). It was announced back in 2016 and it's still not available in the Linux client.
Thankfully now, you can do so on Linux too and quite easily! All thanks the "Discord Overlay for Linux" project. With a simple UI to setup an overlay including picking the server and channel, you can then use the OBS Studio Browser plugin to capture it and you're done.
