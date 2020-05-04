Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 4th of May 2020 12:24:42 PM

Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for May 2020 is now available for download and it’s the first Arch Linux ISO to be powered by the latest Linux kernel 5.6 series.

That’s right, the Arch Linux 2020.05.01 ISO release is here, packed with all the latest GNU/Linux technologies released throughout April 2020. This includes the latest Linux 5.6 kernel series.

What’s special about Linux kernel 5.6 is the fact that among the extended hardware support it brings, it also has built-in support for the WireGuard next-generation VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol.

This means that there’s no need to install a separate kernel module if you want to use WireGuard VPN.

So if you’ve been holding on to install Arch Linux because you wanted an out-of-the-box experience with the Linux 5.6 kernel, you can now download the Arch Linux 2020.05.01 ISO snapshot.