Programming: GNU C Library and Python Leftover
GNU C Library Adds Detection Support For Zhaoxin CPUs
For the x86_64 Zhaoxin CPUs made in China and based on VIA Centaur IP there is now proper support for them within the GNU C Library.
Going back a few years there has been various Linux kernel patches for Zhaoxin within the kernel. That's obviously the key area for the Linux hardware enablement but now we are seeing Zhaoxin support get squared away in other areas like the GNU toolchain.
Why You Should Document Your Tests
Some projects have the policy that all tests must have an explanatory comment – including all of mine. At first, I found that baffling. If that’s you right now, this article is for you.
I’m sure you’ve been there too: you code along, write an obvious test, that tests an obvious thing, that you give an obvious name. Fast forward a year or two. Nothing about that test is obvious anymore. It might be obvious what property is tested under what circumstances but you have no idea why you test it.
Python RegEx
In this tutorial, you will learn about regular expressions (RegEx), and use Python's re module to work with RegEx (with the help of examples).
Maintainable Infrastructure As Code In Pure Python With Pulumi
After you write your application, you need a way to make it available to your users. These days, that usually means deploying it to a cloud provider, whether that's a virtual server, a serverless platform, or a Kubernetes cluster. To manage the increasingly dynamic and flexible options for running software in production, we have turned to building infrastructure as code. Pulumi is an open source framework that lets you use your favorite language to build scalable and maintainable systems out of cloud infrastructure. In this episode Luke Hoban, CTO of Pulumi, explains how it differs from other frameworks for interacting with infrastructure platforms, the benefits of using a full programming language for treating infrastructure as code, and how you can get started with it today. If you are getting frustrated with switching contexts when working between the application you are building and the systems that it runs on, then listen now and then give Pulumi a try.
Exploring an Alternative to Jupyter Notebooks for Python Development
Jupyter notebooks are an amazing tool for evaluating and exploring data. I have been using them as an integral part of my day to day analysis for several years and reach for them almost any time I need to do data analysis or exploration. Despite how much I like using python in Jupyter notebooks, I do wish for the editor capabilities you can find in VS Code. I also would like my files to work better when versioning them with git.
Recently, I have started using a solution that supports the interactivity of the Jupyter notebook and the developer friendliness of plain .py text files. Visual Studio Code enables this approach through Jupyter code cells and the Python Interactive Window. Using this combination, you can visualize and explore your data in real time with a plain python file that includes some lightweight markup. The resulting file works seamlessly with all VS Code editing features and supports clean git check ins.
The rest of this article will discuss how to use this python development workflow within VS Code and some of the primary reasons why you may or may not want to do so.
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Zero W, OpenFlexure Microscope, Bill Dally's Ventilators
OpenRazer 2.8 Brings Broader Razer Device Support On Linux
OpenRazer 2.8 as this third-party, open-source solution for managing Razer devices on Linux is capable of now interfacing with a lot more hardware. Now supported with OpenRazer 2.8 are the Abyssus Elite (D.Va Edition), Abyssus Essential, Base Station Chroma, Basilisk, Blackwidow Essential, Blade 15 Studio Edition, Blade Pro (Late 2019), Blade Pro 2019, Chroma HDK (Hardware Development Kit), DeathAdder Essential (White Edition), DeathAdder V2, Huntsman Tournament Edition, Lancehead, Lancehead Wireless (2019), Mamba Elite, Mamba Wireless, Nommo Chroma, Nommo Pro, Tartarus V2, Viper, and Viper Ultimate.
GTK Themes and Yaru VLC Skin
