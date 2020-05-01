today's leftovers
-
Learn CentOS Part 15 - Numerical File Permissions
-
Pitivi applies to the Season of Docs
The Pitivi video editor is based on the GStreamer Editing Services library (GES). Various projects use GES to manage audio or video projects and export the project to a new file to be distributed.
Pitivi is developed in very close contact with GES. Both Pitivi and GES would benefit a lot from better documentation.
We’re applying to the Season of Docs program, where Google pays technical writers to contribute to open-source projects. Check out the technical writer guide for details and the program timeline. Read below the project ideas if you are interested in working with us!
-
arm64 on apt.postgresql.org
The apt.postgresql.org repository has been extended to cover the arm64 architecture.
We had occasionally received user request to add "arm" in the past, but it was never really clear which kind of "arm" made sense to target for PostgreSQL. In terms of Debian architectures, there's (at least) armel, armhf, and arm64. Furthermore, Raspberry Pis are very popular (and indeed what most users seems to were asking about), but the raspbian "armhf" port is incompatible with the Debian "armhf" port.
Now that most hardware has moved to 64-bit, it was becoming clear that "arm64" was the way to go. Amit Khandekar made it happen that HUAWEI Cloud Services donated a arm64 build host with enough resources to build the arm64 packages at the same speed as the existing amd64, i386, and ppc64el architectures. A few days later, all the build jobs were done, including passing all test-suites. Very few arm-specific issues were encountered which makes me confident that arm64 is a solid architecture to run PostgreSQL on.
-
The Month in WordPress: April 2020
April continued to be a challenging time for the WordPress community, with many under stay-at-home recommendations. However, it was also an exciting month in which we created new ways to connect with and inspire each other! This month, amazing contributors moved more WordCamps online and shipped new releases for WordPress and Gutenberg. For the latest, read on.
[...]
On April 24th, WordPress 5.4.1 Release Candidate 1 (RC1) was released for testing, quickly followed by the official release of WordPress 5.4.1 on April 29th. This security release features 17 bug fixes and seven security fixes, so we recommend updating your sites immediately. To download WordPress 5.4.1, visit your Dashboard, click on Updates, then Update Now, or download the latest version directly from WordPress.org. For more information, visit this post, review the full list of changes on Trac, or check out the version 5.4.1 HelpHub documentation page.
-
In The Age Of Coronavirus, How Doctors Are Becoming Inventors
The last time anesthesiologist James Nilson went backpacking, he probably didn’t expect to be using a camping technique later in the operating room.
“I've been living in the woods, backpacking and hiking my entire life. So, you know, there's a lot of adaptations that you make when you're out in the woods that call upon your ability to just be a little bit creative. And that seems to be holding pretty true in a career as an anesthesiologist as well,” he said.
-
Hot On The Heels Of Mellanox, Nvidia Snaps Up Cumulus Networks
Last week, when we talked to Nvidia co-founder and chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, about how the datacenter was becoming the unit of compute and in such a world networking was critical, it was obvious that acquiring Mellanox Technologies for $6.9 billion was just the beginning of the strategy that will no doubt unfold in the coming months and years.
Huang didn’t wait long to make another move, with Nvidia acquiring open network software provider Cumulus Networks for an undisclosed sum and marrying it with Mellanox in its newly formed networking business unit.
Sometimes, to understand what a company is doing you have to take a really hard look at the things that key people at that company have seen and done in their careers. This is one of those cases.
-
6 Kubernetes Prometheus Alternatives
Monitoring helps you ensure that your Kubernetes applications run smoothly and troubleshoot any problems that may arise. Prometheus is a popular open source monitoring tool that many companies use to monitor their IT infrastructure. However, there are many other monitoring tools available out there. This article reviews six alternatives to Kubernetes Prometheus monitoring.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 761 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Zero W, OpenFlexure Microscope, Bill Dally's Ventilators
OpenRazer 2.8 Brings Broader Razer Device Support On Linux
OpenRazer 2.8 as this third-party, open-source solution for managing Razer devices on Linux is capable of now interfacing with a lot more hardware. Now supported with OpenRazer 2.8 are the Abyssus Elite (D.Va Edition), Abyssus Essential, Base Station Chroma, Basilisk, Blackwidow Essential, Blade 15 Studio Edition, Blade Pro (Late 2019), Blade Pro 2019, Chroma HDK (Hardware Development Kit), DeathAdder Essential (White Edition), DeathAdder V2, Huntsman Tournament Edition, Lancehead, Lancehead Wireless (2019), Mamba Elite, Mamba Wireless, Nommo Chroma, Nommo Pro, Tartarus V2, Viper, and Viper Ultimate.
GTK Themes and Yaru VLC Skin
Recent comments
48 min 16 sec ago
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
2 hours 36 min ago
2 hours 38 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 29 min ago