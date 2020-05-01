It is obvious that the problems in Site Health are internal - after all, they only started cropping up with the move to WordPress 5.4. Of course, some piece of code somewhere has changed, but then, essentially, if a core product behavior is suddenly radically different than it was just before the update, and there are no huge problems in the other elements of the site's functionality, then it's quite likely the issue stems from said core product update.

I do like the idea of this site-issues-at-a-glance kind of thing, but I am not happy with the false positives, or the goose chase that the errors have created for me, even if only briefly. Errors need to be meaningful. If I have no insight what might be wrong from the way the error manifests, then there's really no point showing the technical details. The cURL error 28 and .htaccess seem so far apart. Anyway, here we are. If you're affected by a similar problem, have a look at your site configuration, see if you're using basic auth, and perhaps suffering from the same would-be bug. We're done here.