today's howtos
-
LibreOffice has extensive documentation in many languages, thanks to our worldwide community. Recently, the guide to Base, LibreOffice’s database component, was updated by Pulkit Krishna, Dan Lewis, Jean Hollis Weber, Alain Romedenne, Jean-Pierre Ledure and Randolph Gamo. A big thanks to them for all their work!
-
It is obvious that the problems in Site Health are internal - after all, they only started cropping up with the move to WordPress 5.4. Of course, some piece of code somewhere has changed, but then, essentially, if a core product behavior is suddenly radically different than it was just before the update, and there are no huge problems in the other elements of the site's functionality, then it's quite likely the issue stems from said core product update.
I do like the idea of this site-issues-at-a-glance kind of thing, but I am not happy with the false positives, or the goose chase that the errors have created for me, even if only briefly. Errors need to be meaningful. If I have no insight what might be wrong from the way the error manifests, then there's really no point showing the technical details. The cURL error 28 and .htaccess seem so far apart. Anyway, here we are. If you're affected by a similar problem, have a look at your site configuration, see if you're using basic auth, and perhaps suffering from the same would-be bug. We're done here.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Zero W, OpenFlexure Microscope, Bill Dally's Ventilators
-
To date, most unmanned aerial vehicles have a multicopter design. The popularity of this design is mainly due to the fact that it is quite simple in terms of mechanics as well as control when compared to aircraft-type drones. But they usually have very short flight duration, about 20-30 minutes. In addition, multicopters have to rotate the screws at high speed, which makes them noisy and dangerous, so using such devices indoors is not a good idea.
To address these problems, New Zealand engineers Gal Gorjup and Minas Liarokapis have developed a low-cost, miniature indoor robotic airship project, which is intended for indoor use and will be used for educational and research purposes. The engineers are part of the New Dexterity research group at the University of Auckland.
[...]
The 3D-printed case contains a Raspberry Pi Zero W, the motor drivers, a set of DC motors...
-
For the first time, labs around the world can 3D print their own precision microscopes to analyse samples and detect diseases , thanks to an open-source design created at the University of Bath.
The OpenFlexure Microscope, described in Biomedical Optics Express, is a fully automated, laboratory-grade instrument with motorised sample positioning and focus control. It is unique among 3D-printed microscope in its ability to yield high-quality images. It has been designed to be easy to use, with an intuitive software interface and simplified alignment procedures. It is also highly customisable, meaning it can be adapted for laboratory, school and home use.
-
NVIDIA Chief Scientist Bill Dally this week released an open-source design for a low-cost, easy-to-assemble mechanical ventilator.
The ventilator, designed in just a few weeks by Dally—whose storied technology career includes key contributions to semiconductors and supercomputers—can be built quickly from just $400 of off-the-shelf parts, Dally says.
Traditional ventilators, by contrast, can cost more than $20,000—and that’s when the world hasn’t been slammed with demand for the life-saving machines.
“I hope that we don’t get so many people sick that we run out of ventilators,” Dally says, speaking from a spartan home electronics workshop stocked with oscilloscopes, voltmeters and other lab equipment.
OpenRazer 2.8 Brings Broader Razer Device Support On Linux
OpenRazer 2.8 as this third-party, open-source solution for managing Razer devices on Linux is capable of now interfacing with a lot more hardware. Now supported with OpenRazer 2.8 are the Abyssus Elite (D.Va Edition), Abyssus Essential, Base Station Chroma, Basilisk, Blackwidow Essential, Blade 15 Studio Edition, Blade Pro (Late 2019), Blade Pro 2019, Chroma HDK (Hardware Development Kit), DeathAdder Essential (White Edition), DeathAdder V2, Huntsman Tournament Edition, Lancehead, Lancehead Wireless (2019), Mamba Elite, Mamba Wireless, Nommo Chroma, Nommo Pro, Tartarus V2, Viper, and Viper Ultimate.
GTK Themes and Yaru VLC Skin
-
Adwaita Color Variants is a theme pack containing Adwaita, the default GNOME theme, in 12 colors.
The pack includes the latest Adwaita refresh for GNOME 3.36 for which only the accent color was changed, in the following colors: gray, red, orange, yellow, grass, green, teal, cyan, indigo, violet, magenta and pink.
All these color variants are available for both Adwaita light and Adwaita dark, and they support GTK3, GTK2, and GNOME Shell (so you'll also get an Adwaita GNOME Shell theme in the color of your choice, in both light and dark variants). The pack does not contain a matching icon theme, at least for now.
There's also an Adwaita Color Variants script that can generate Adwaita using the 12 colors I mentioned above, it can install the themes, generate a compressed archive, etc.
-
Want the VLC media player to look more at home on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS? Check out the Yaru Dark VLC skin.
Created by NovaQC, the Yaru Dark VLC skin can be used to make the versatile video app blend in better on the modern Ubuntu desktop. It gives VLC a complete revamp, complete with with “mock” client-side decoration.
This particular VLC theme, which you can see in the screenshot header at the start of this post, also hides the standard titlebar (all of the options remain accessible from an overflow menu), moves the volume and progress bar to the top of the window, and hides some of the player’s superfluous buttons, including those for repeat and shuffle.
GNOME Adds Bit To Launcher Files For Indicating Apps
GNOME Adds Bit To Launcher Files For Indicating Apps That Should Run On Discrete GPUs