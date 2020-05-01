It is obvious that the problems in Site Health are internal - after all, they only started cropping up with the move to WordPress 5.4. Of course, some piece of code somewhere has changed, but then, essentially, if a core product behavior is suddenly radically different than it was just before the update, and there are no huge problems in the other elements of the site's functionality, then it's quite likely the issue stems from said core product update. I do like the idea of this site-issues-at-a-glance kind of thing, but I am not happy with the false positives, or the goose chase that the errors have created for me, even if only briefly. Errors need to be meaningful. If I have no insight what might be wrong from the way the error manifests, then there's really no point showing the technical details. The cURL error 28 and .htaccess seem so far apart. Anyway, here we are. If you're affected by a similar problem, have a look at your site configuration, see if you're using basic auth, and perhaps suffering from the same would-be bug. We're done here.

LibreOffice has extensive documentation in many languages, thanks to our worldwide community. Recently, the guide to Base, LibreOffice’s database component, was updated by Pulkit Krishna, Dan Lewis, Jean Hollis Weber, Alain Romedenne, Jean-Pierre Ledure and Randolph Gamo. A big thanks to them for all their work!

With the Glean SDK we follow in the footsteps of other teams to build a cross-platform library to be used in both mobile and desktop applications alike. In this blog post we're taking a look at how we transport some rich data across the FFI boundary to be reused on the Kotlin side of things. We're using a recent example of a new API in Glean that will drive the HTTP upload of pings, but the concepts I'm explaining here apply more generally.

With the release of Firefox 76, we are pleased to welcome the 52 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 50 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions...

Are you a Firefox user? Have you heard that Mozilla has launched a new email relay service called Firefox Private Relay? The idea is to provide an ’email alias’ wherever a company or a service asks for your email address, so that you can avoid giving out your actual address and protect your identity.

Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Zero W, OpenFlexure Microscope, Bill Dally's Ventilators Engineers developed a low-cost, open-source, indoor robotic airship To date, most unmanned aerial vehicles have a multicopter design. The popularity of this design is mainly due to the fact that it is quite simple in terms of mechanics as well as control when compared to aircraft-type drones. But they usually have very short flight duration, about 20-30 minutes. In addition, multicopters have to rotate the screws at high speed, which makes them noisy and dangerous, so using such devices indoors is not a good idea. To address these problems, New Zealand engineers Gal Gorjup and Minas Liarokapis have developed a low-cost, miniature indoor robotic airship project, which is intended for indoor use and will be used for educational and research purposes. The engineers are part of the New Dexterity research group at the University of Auckland. [...] The 3D-printed case contains a Raspberry Pi Zero W, the motor drivers, a set of DC motors...

Print your own laboratory-grade microscope for US$18 For the first time, labs around the world can 3D print their own precision microscopes to analyse samples and detect diseases , thanks to an open-source design created at the University of Bath. The OpenFlexure Microscope, described in Biomedical Optics Express, is a fully automated, laboratory-grade instrument with motorised sample positioning and focus control. It is unique among 3D-printed microscope in its ability to yield high-quality images. It has been designed to be easy to use, with an intuitive software interface and simplified alignment procedures. It is also highly customisable, meaning it can be adapted for laboratory, school and home use.

NVIDIA Chief Scientist Releases Low-Cost, Open-Source Ventilator Design NVIDIA Chief Scientist Bill Dally this week released an open-source design for a low-cost, easy-to-assemble mechanical ventilator. The ventilator, designed in just a few weeks by Dally—whose storied technology career includes key contributions to semiconductors and supercomputers—can be built quickly from just $400 of off-the-shelf parts, Dally says. Traditional ventilators, by contrast, can cost more than $20,000—and that’s when the world hasn’t been slammed with demand for the life-saving machines. “I hope that we don’t get so many people sick that we run out of ventilators,” Dally says, speaking from a spartan home electronics workshop stocked with oscilloscopes, voltmeters and other lab equipment.