GNU: Saying No to unjust computing even once is help
A misunderstanding is circulating that the GNU Project demands you run 100% free software, all the time. Anything less (90%?), and we will tell you to get lost—they say. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Our ultimate goal is digital freedom for all, a world without nonfree software. Some of us, who have made campaigning for digital freedom our goal, reject all nonfree programs. However, as a practical matter, even a little step towards that goal is good. A walk of a thousands miles consists of lots of steps. Each time you don't install some nonfree program, or decide not to run it that day, that is a step towards your own freedom. Each time you decline to run a nonfree program with others, you show them a wise example of long-term thinking. That is a step towards freedom for the world.
If you're caught in a web of nonfree programs, you're surely looking for a chance to pull a few strands off of your body. Each one pulled off is an advance.
Each time you tell the people in some activity, “I'd rather use Zoom less—please count me out today,” you help the free software movement. “I'd like to do this with you, but with Zoom on the other side of the scale, I've decided to decline.” If you accepted the nonfree software before, you could say this: “I'd like to participate, but the software we are using is not good for us. I've decided I should cut down.” Once in a while, you may convince them to use free software instead. At least they will learn that some people care about freedom enough to decline participation for freedom's sake.
Also: RMS article: “Saying No to unjust computing even once is helpful”
