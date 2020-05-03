Programming Leftovers Let’s welcome our 2020 GSoC interns! It is Google Summer of Code season again and this year the GNOME project is lucky to have 14 new interns working on various projects ranging from improvements in our app ecosystem to core components and infrastructure. The first period, from May 4 to June 1, is the Community Bonding period. Interns are expected to flock into our communication channels, ask questions, and get to know our project’s culture. Please, join me in welcoming our students and making sure they feel at home in our community. This year we will be using Discourse as our main communication channel regarding the program, therefore if you are a mentor or intern, please make sure to check https://discourse.gnome.org/c/community/outreach for announcements. Feel free to create new topics if you have any questions. The GNOME GSoC admins will be monitoring the Outreach category and answering any doubts you might have.

AMD Working With GNU Developers To Provide More Robust Runtime Detection For Better Performance Back in March we reported how AMD developers were looking at GNU C Library platform optimizations for Zen and in part could be leveraging some of the capabilities currently employed by Intel for Haswell and newer. It's looking like some solid progress is being made in that direction. The patches from AMD in March provided better run-time detection for CPU features like AVX2 and could allow making use of more optimized code-paths at run-time when run on such hardware, similar to Intel Glibc optimizations for Haswell and newer. This would be a big win not only for AMD Zen but also current Zen 2 CPUs and future Zen 3 parts, etc in basically providing more reasonable optimized code-paths at run-time for prominent CPU instruction set extensions.

The GNU GDB Debugger and NetBSD (Part 2) The base-system version of GDB (GPLv3) still relies on a set of local patches. I set a goal to reduce the local patches to bare minimum, ideally reaching no local modifications at all. Over the past month I've reimplemented debugging support for multi-threaded programs and upstreamed the support. It's interesting to note that the old support relied on GDB tracking only a single inferior process. This caused the need to reimplement the support and be agnostic to the number of traced processes. Meanwhile the upstream developers introduced new features for multi-target tracing and a lot of preexisting code broke and needed resurrection. This affected also the code kept in the GDB basesystem version. Additionally over the past 30 days, I've also developed new CPU-independent GDB features that were for a long time on a TODO list for NetBSD. After the past month NetBSD has now a decent and functional GDB support in the mainline. It's still not as featured as it could and CPU-specific handling will need a dedicated treatment.

Understanding Poke methods Poke struct types can be a bit daunting at first sight. You can find all sort of things inside them: from fields, variables and functions to constraint expressions, initialization expressions, labels, other type definitions, and methods. Struct methods can be particularly confusing for the novice poker. In particular, it is important to understand the difference between methods and regular functions defined inside struct types. This article will hopefully clear the confusion, and also will provide the reader with a better understanding on how poke works internally.

How to use signal handlers in C language?

How to use gettimeofday function in C language?

Building Django 3 HTTP APIs with GraphQL and Graphene This tutorial will introduce you to GraphQL with Python, Django 3 and Graphene. We'll see how to create a simple Django 3 project to demonstrate how to build an API server based on GraphQL (instead of REST) then we'll see how to use graphiql_django, an interface for testing GraphQL queries and mutations before building your front-end application, to send GraphQL Queries (for getting data) and Mutations (for posting and updating data). In this part we'll be dealing with building the backend. In the next tutorials we will see how to use frameworks and libraries such as Angular and React to build a front-end application that consumes and updates our GraphQL server and advanced use cases such as user authentication, permissions and Relay

Using Python datetime to Work With Dates and Times Working with dates and times is one of the biggest challenges in programming. Between dealing with time zones, daylight saving time, and different written date formats, it can be tough to keep track of which days and times you’re referencing. Fortunately, the built-in Python datetime module can help you manage the complex nature of dates and times.

Tryton Release 5.6 This release provides many bug fixes and some significant improvements. Among other changes you will find big improvements in the cost price computation and stock accounting, the link buttons to display related records and the employee audit on key actions. You can give it a try on the demo server, use the docker image or download it here. As usual the migration from previous series is fully supported. Some manual operation may be required, see Migration from 5.4 to 5.6.

Red Hat: Chris Wright, MiPasa and New Fedora Builds Innovation In 5G and Edge Will Drive Our Economy | Chris Wright | Red Hat Summit

MiPasa by HACERA All around the world, irrespective of the COVID-19 infection rate or the severity of the lockdowns, one key ingredient that we are all missing from the life we lived just a few weeks ago is – certainty. Not only is it very difficult to live under such long lockdowns – let alone the fact that the scale of economic and financial damage of this global crisis are yet to be realized, but everybody across the globe was and still is looking for ways to make informed decisions. This is where MiPasa comes to help. MiPasa is a scalable, verifiable open data hub that makes it very easy to process and analyze COVID-19-related information at scale. The MiPasa APIs allow you to fetch data programmatically, as well as to build apps on top of it that consume the blockchain-backed data feed. The goal is for developers to use this unified, secure data source to build applications around trend analysis, graphing, and analytics, incorporating other methodologies for statistical analysis, machine learning, or AI.

F32-20200504 updated isos released The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F32-2020054-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.6.8-300 kernel. Welcome to Fedora 32. This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have about 550+MB of updates)). A huge thank you goes out to irc nicks dowdle, ledeni, Southern-Gentleman for testing these iso.