Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of May 2020 08:32:53 AM

Filed under

Reliable distributed computing systems and applications have become the cornerstone of prominent businesses, especially in automating and managing mission-critical business processes and delivering services to customers. As developers and system administrators of these systems and applications, you are expected to provide all kinds of information technology (IT) solutions that will ensure that you have the most efficient systems available.

This includes tasks such as designing, testing, and implementing strategies for system/application performance, reliability, availability, and scalability, to give end users a satisfying level of service. Caching is one of the many, very basic but effective application delivery techniques you can rely on. Before we go any further, let’s briefly look at what caching is, where and/or how it can be applied, and its benefits?