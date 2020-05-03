Language Selection

8 open source video games to play

Video games are a big business. That's great for the industry's longevity—not to mention for all the people working in programming and graphics. But it can take a lot of work, time, and money to keep up with all the latest gaming crazes. If you feel like playing a few quick rounds of a video game without investing in a new console or game franchise, then you'll be happy to know that there are plenty of open source combat games you can download, play, share, and even modify (if you're inclined to programming) for free.

First-person shooters (FPS) are one of the most popular categories of video games. They are centered around the perspective of the protagonist (the player), and they often offer weapon-based advancement. As you get better at the game, you survive longer, you get better weapons, and you increase your power. FPS games have a distinct look and feel, which is reflected in the category's name: players see everything—their weapons and the game world—in first person, as if they're looking through their player character's eyes.

Running Tux Machines with my wife (the lead editor, I mostly sweep up and cluster related stories) is a hobby but it feels like a full-time job, a 24/7 job that involves picking and sorting news as quickly as possible, almost non-stop around the clock. My own workflow -- not speaking about Rianne's -- can be shown in this annotated photo, which I took a couple of hours ago. Readers might find it interesting, knowing roughly how the site is run from my side (not Rianne's). The office is at home of course, as we're both remote workers in the area of computing. We're like sysadmins for a living and maintaining Tux Machines helps keep us abreast of the latest technologies.

Essential Hotkeys For Ubuntu 20.04 Beginners

After downloading, installing, and preparing with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, you can learn to work quickly with shortcut keys below. They help you to be more productive and time efficient in controlling desktop, handling windows, arranging files, typing text, clicking and tapping, taking screenshot, and more. I also includes several ones useful for some troubleshootings at the end. Enjoy your Ubuntu. Enjoy your work! Read more

