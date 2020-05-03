Language Selection

Essential Hotkeys For Ubuntu 20.04 Beginners

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of May 2020 08:51:32 AM Filed under
Ubuntu

After downloading, installing, and preparing with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, you can learn to work quickly with shortcut keys below. They help you to be more productive and time efficient in controlling desktop, handling windows, arranging files, typing text, clicking and tapping, taking screenshot, and more. I also includes several ones useful for some troubleshootings at the end. Enjoy your Ubuntu. Enjoy your work!

Running Tux Machines

Roy's deskop

Roy's deskop and laptop

Roy's deskop and laptop with text

Running Tux Machines with my wife (the lead editor, I mostly sweep up and cluster related stories) is a hobby but it feels like a full-time job, a 24/7 job that involves picking and sorting news as quickly as possible, almost non-stop around the clock. My own workflow -- not speaking about Rianne's -- can be shown in this annotated photo, which I took a couple of hours ago. Readers might find it interesting, knowing roughly how the site is run from my side (not Rianne's). The office is at home of course, as we're both remote workers in the area of computing. We're like sysadmins for a living and maintaining Tux Machines helps keep us abreast of the latest technologies.

