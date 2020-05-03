Android Leftovers
Flashback: Android Gingerbread, the OS version that refused to die, was better than you think
Google Messages Tops 1 Billion Installs on Android
OPPO details ColorOS 7 and Android 10 rollout plan for Europe and other regions
OnePlus 5 and 5T: Android 10-based OxygenOS open beta now available
Flyme 8.1 based on Android 10 will debut on Meizu 17 series
Nokia 7.2 starts receiving May 2020 update, while second wave of Android 10 for Nokia 6.2 begins with UK availability
Guys, Motorola’s $1,500 Razr Still Runs Android 9
iQOO promises Android 11 and Android 12 for the iQOO 3
As an Android user, what's your favorite thing about iOS?
Leading gambling establishment apps for iOS & Android
Weird Android Auto Behavior Makes Drivers Use Phones While Driving
Top 5 Best Star Wars Android Games – May 2020
