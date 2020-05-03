Proprietary Software and Security Issues
28 antivirus programs are vulnurable to hacker hijacking. How to fix it. [Ed: Stop installing proprietary software]
No matter what kind of system you’re using, a strong antivirus program is essential for keeping dangerous malware at bay. Without one, your computer can fall to all sorts of nasty attacks — including hacks that can steal your money or personal data.
Secret Project Brings “Very Usable” Microsoft Office to Ubuntu 20.04
SAP Finds Cybersecurity Shortfalls With SuccessFactors, Concur
The vulnerabilities affect 9% of SAP’s 440,000 customers, the Walldorf, Germany-based company said Monday in a statement. It plans to fix the problems in the second quarter to meet contractually agreed or statutory security standards. There are no known breaches or security incidents that have resulted from the shortcomings, which affect products from companies that SAP acquired, including SuccessFactors Inc., Concur Technologies Inc. and Callidus Software Inc.
