Programming: Perl, Python, Bash
2020.18 Comma Community
Jonathan Worthington managed to publish a new version of the Comma Community Edition, a free version of Comma, the Integrated Development Environment for Raku. Available for Windows, Linux and MacOS (or as an IDEA compatible plugin), this new release adds many new features, such as a live grammar preview, a multiline REPL (Read Evaluate Print Loop), and a formatter with configurable spacing rules. And many other fixes and improvements! (/r/rakulang comments).
Python any() function usage
any() is a built-in function of python to check the items of multiple data type objects like tuple or list or dictionary and any item contains true then the function will return true. For example, if at least one item of a tuple contains the true value and the tuple is passed as an argument of any() function then the method will return true. But if all items of the tuple contain false value then the return value of any() function will be false. This function works like logical OR conditions that return true if any one condition is true. The usage of any() function in python is described in this tutorial.
How to find the element in python list
Python has different data types to store the collection of data. Python list is one of them and a list can contain different types of data like number, string, boolean, etc. Sometimes, it requires to search particular elements in a list. The elements can be searched in the python list in various ways. How you can find any element and a list of elements in the list are explained in this tutorial using various examples.
Bash command expansion
On the command line or within a shell scripts there are three basic ways commands interact with each other. The first and second way is through file I/O through pipes and the environment. The third way is through a parameter of a command. However, for a command to interact with another through parameters, it or it’s resulting output must be included in the parameter list. That is where command expansion or command substitution comes into play. Here we will go over all that you need to know about command substitution to write bash scripts like a boss!
