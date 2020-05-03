Language Selection

Programming: Perl, Python, Bash

Development
    Jonathan Worthington managed to publish a new version of the Comma Community Edition, a free version of Comma, the Integrated Development Environment for Raku. Available for Windows, Linux and MacOS (or as an IDEA compatible plugin), this new release adds many new features, such as a live grammar preview, a multiline REPL (Read Evaluate Print Loop), and a formatter with configurable spacing rules. And many other fixes and improvements! (/r/rakulang comments).

  • Python any() function usage

    any() is a built-in function of python to check the items of multiple data type objects like tuple or list or dictionary and any item contains true then the function will return true. For example, if at least one item of a tuple contains the true value and the tuple is passed as an argument of any() function then the method will return true. But if all items of the tuple contain false value then the return value of any() function will be false. This function works like logical OR conditions that return true if any one condition is true. The usage of any() function in python is described in this tutorial.

  • How to find the element in python list

    Python has different data types to store the collection of data. Python list is one of them and a list can contain different types of data like number, string, boolean, etc. Sometimes, it requires to search particular elements in a list. The elements can be searched in the python list in various ways. How you can find any element and a list of elements in the list are explained in this tutorial using various examples.

  • Bash command expansion

    On the command line or within a shell scripts there are three basic ways commands interact with each other. The first and second way is through file I/O through pipes and the environment. The third way is through a parameter of a command. However, for a command to interact with another through parameters, it or it’s resulting output must be included in the parameter list. That is where command expansion or command substitution comes into play. Here we will go over all that you need to know about command substitution to write bash scripts like a boss!

Running Tux Machines with my wife (the lead editor, I mostly sweep up and cluster related stories) is a hobby but it feels like a full-time job, a 24/7 job that involves picking and sorting news as quickly as possible, almost non-stop around the clock. My own workflow -- not speaking about Rianne's -- can be shown in this annotated photo, which I took a couple of hours ago. Readers might find it interesting, knowing roughly how the site is run from my side (not Rianne's). The office is at home of course, as we're both remote workers in the area of computing. We're like sysadmins for a living and maintaining Tux Machines helps keep us abreast of the latest technologies.

Essential Hotkeys For Ubuntu 20.04 Beginners

After downloading, installing, and preparing with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, you can learn to work quickly with shortcut keys below. They help you to be more productive and time efficient in controlling desktop, handling windows, arranging files, typing text, clicking and tapping, taking screenshot, and more. I also includes several ones useful for some troubleshootings at the end. Enjoy your Ubuntu. Enjoy your work! Read more

