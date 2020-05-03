any() is a built-in function of python to check the items of multiple data type objects like tuple or list or dictionary and any item contains true then the function will return true. For example, if at least one item of a tuple contains the true value and the tuple is passed as an argument of any() function then the method will return true. But if all items of the tuple contain false value then the return value of any() function will be false. This function works like logical OR conditions that return true if any one condition is true. The usage of any() function in python is described in this tutorial.