Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux Foundation's ToIP Foundation

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of May 2020 12:01:56 PM Filed under
OSS
Security
  • Cross-Industry Coalition Advances Digital Trust Standards

    Governments, nonprofits and private sectors across finance, health care, enterprise software and more team up with Linux Foundation to enhance universal security and privacy protocols for consumers and businesses in the digital era

  • Cross-Industry Coalition Advances Digital Trust Standards

    The ToIP Foundation is being developed with global, pan-industry support from leading organizations with sector-specific expertise. Founding Steering members include Accenture, BrightHive, Cloudocracy, Continuum Loop, CULedger, Dhiway, esatus, Evernym, Finicity, Futurewei Technologies, IBM Security, IdRamp, Lumedic, Mastercard, MITRE, the Province of British Columbia and SICPA. Contributing members include DIDx, GLEIF, The Human Colossus Foundation, iRespond, kiva.org, Marist College, Northern Block, R3, Secours.io, TNO and University of Arkansas.

    Businesses today are struggling to protect and manage digital assets and data, especially in an increasingly complex enterprise environment that includes the Internet of Things (IoT), Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence and much more. This is compounding the already low consumer confidence in the use of personal data and is slowing innovation on opportunities like digital identity and the adoption of new services that can support humanity.

  • Linux Foundation hosts a new project that aims to advance digital trust

    Linux Foundation said today it’s playing host to a key project aimed at facilitating the trustworthy exchange and verification of data between two parties over the internet.

    The Trust over IP Foundation aims to provide a “robust, common standard” for data exchange and verification that will give businesses and individuals confidence that the information they receive comes from a “trusted source.” That should enable people to connect, interact and innovate at speeds currently not possible today, the foundation said.

    The ToIP Foundation plans to advance “digital identity models” that leverage interoperable wallets and credentials, together with the new W3C Verifiable Credentials standard, to help protect digital assets and data. It notes that users are increasingly concerned about the integrity of data generated in “internet of things,” edge computing and artificial intelligence environments.

»

Mastercard and R3 Join Linux Foundation’s....

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of May 2020 02:43:47 PM.
  • Mastercard and R3 Join Linux Foundation’s New Data Privacy Project

    Data privacy issues have been escalating in 2020 as personal data is increasingly being used to fight COVID-19. The Linux Foundation, a non-profit technology consortium, has today announced a new data privacy project featuring dozens of cross-industry giants like Mastercard and IBM.

    Called the ToIP Foundation, the new data trust coalition aims to provide a trusted exchange of data over the internet and establish a global standard to ensure digital trust.

    [...]

    Specifically, the new data privacy project aims to help businesses protect and manage digital assets and data in a complex enterprise environment involving systems like the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

    To address these challenges, the ToIP Foundation plans to use digital identity models that use interoperable digital wallets and credentials and the new W3C Verifiable Credentials standard.

    While various initiatives and protocols aim to solve the issue of digital privacy, some experts believe that after a decade of talk, blockchain has still failed to deliver on that account.

A New Project Hosted By The Linux Foundation...

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of May 2020 02:47:17 PM.
  • A New Project Hosted By The Linux Foundation Wants To Fix The Web’s Missing Identity Layer

    The problem is, it also introduces a level of trust: you’re entrusting Facebook (and companies like it) with your data. And so with this model, online identity and its contingent data is gate kept by a handful of mega-corps.

    What if, instead, this process were standardized to be more private and more secure, or even disintermediated so that users hold the keys to their own data?

    Blockchains have been pitched as the technological breakthrough that will make this possible. If public chains like Bitcoin and Ethereum are used, the argument goes, they cannot be easily altered and are not typically controlled by a single entity. With this base layer you can create an immutable reference for a digital identity (DID); anyone who has a DID could prove ownership by referencing the record on the blockchain, and data that keeps track of which DID corresponds to which reference is stored either locally on each users device or in a third party database.

    But it can only improve the situation so much. You can never remove all trust and human error entirely. This is why ToIP is also focusing on developing standards and a best practice framework, because they believe that technology is only one half of the solution; the other is in governance.

    “When identity met blockchain 2 or 3 years ago, everyone thought this problem was solved, but blockchain is one end of the spectrum,” Drummond Reed, one of the founding members of the project, said over a Zoom call.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Fedora/Red Hat Leftovers: Freeplane on Flathub, Fedora 32 Elections, Red Hat Virtualization 4.4 Beta

  • Freeplane now published at Flathub

    Freeplane is a fork of Freemind and it is in active development. Now it’s ready for install in any Linux system with just point’n’click through, for example, GNOME Software or any other flatpak compatible software installation manager.

  • Fedora 32 elections nominations now open

    Candidates may self-nominate. If you nominate someone else, please check with them to ensure that they are willing to be nominated before submitting their name. The steering bodies are currently selecting interview questions for the candidates. Nominees submit their questionnaire answers via a private Pagure issue. The Fedora Program Manager or their backup will publish the interviews to the Community Blog before the start of the voting period. Please note that the interview is mandatory for all nominees. Nominees not having their interview ready by end of the Interview period (2020-05-27) will be disqualified and removed from the election.

  • Red Hat Virtualization 4.4 Beta: available now!

    Continuing more than a decade of virtualization excellence, the Red Hat Virtualization team is happy to announce Beta availability of the next version, 4.4. Building on the themes of the past, and the requirements of the future, this version aims to improve the stability, performance, manageability, and security over previous versions while also introducing new functionality to enhance capabilities. Arguably the biggest change with Red Hat Virtualization 4.4 is the rebase from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (RHEL). This brings the improvements and updates of the RHEL 8 platform to Red Hat Virtualization Manager, Red Hat Virtualization Host, and the sub-components used by the platform. This includes 100s of requests for enhancement (RFEs) and customer issues addressed, more than 1,400 fixed bugs, and many other improvements to the underlying platform.

  • CloudHedge Announces Support for Windows & Linux Application Containerization onto IBM Edge Application Manager Running on Red Hat OpenShift

    CloudHedge and IBM are teaming on a new collaboration around IBM Edge Application Manager running on Red Hat OpenShift that will mobilize application workloads to run seamlessly across edge devices. CloudHedge's unique technology coupled with IBM Edge Application Manager ensures that customers realize maximum value from their investments in enterprise applications, while transitioning to the Edge.

BreadBee tiny Linux development board soon launching via Crowd Supply

A new small form factor Linux development board called the BreadBee will be launching via the Crowd Supply website in the near future offering a ARM Cortex A7 development board based on a relatively unknown IP camera SoC, the MSC313E, from a company called MStar. Measuring just 32 mm x 30 mm the tiny embedded Linux development board can be mounted vertically in a standard breadboard with a small adapter socket. Read more

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6