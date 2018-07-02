Linux Foundation's ToIP Foundation
Cross-Industry Coalition Advances Digital Trust Standards
Governments, nonprofits and private sectors across finance, health care, enterprise software and more team up with Linux Foundation to enhance universal security and privacy protocols for consumers and businesses in the digital era
Cross-Industry Coalition Advances Digital Trust Standards
The ToIP Foundation is being developed with global, pan-industry support from leading organizations with sector-specific expertise. Founding Steering members include Accenture, BrightHive, Cloudocracy, Continuum Loop, CULedger, Dhiway, esatus, Evernym, Finicity, Futurewei Technologies, IBM Security, IdRamp, Lumedic, Mastercard, MITRE, the Province of British Columbia and SICPA. Contributing members include DIDx, GLEIF, The Human Colossus Foundation, iRespond, kiva.org, Marist College, Northern Block, R3, Secours.io, TNO and University of Arkansas.
Businesses today are struggling to protect and manage digital assets and data, especially in an increasingly complex enterprise environment that includes the Internet of Things (IoT), Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence and much more. This is compounding the already low consumer confidence in the use of personal data and is slowing innovation on opportunities like digital identity and the adoption of new services that can support humanity.
Linux Foundation hosts a new project that aims to advance digital trust
Linux Foundation said today it’s playing host to a key project aimed at facilitating the trustworthy exchange and verification of data between two parties over the internet.
The Trust over IP Foundation aims to provide a “robust, common standard” for data exchange and verification that will give businesses and individuals confidence that the information they receive comes from a “trusted source.” That should enable people to connect, interact and innovate at speeds currently not possible today, the foundation said.
The ToIP Foundation plans to advance “digital identity models” that leverage interoperable wallets and credentials, together with the new W3C Verifiable Credentials standard, to help protect digital assets and data. It notes that users are increasingly concerned about the integrity of data generated in “internet of things,” edge computing and artificial intelligence environments.
