PhotoQt is a fluid image viewer for Windows and Linux
Selecting a directory displays its sub-folders in the middle-pane. The larger on the pane lists all images in the selected folder. And, if you mouse over an image you will see its preview in the folder's background. That's really cool, and this is the reason why the program has an opaque background. Try moving the mouse over a bunch of pictures in a folder, you'll see what I mean when I say that the preview is displayed quickly. I tried capturing a GIF of the mouse over previews to show you, but the frames were too slow and kind of defeated the purpose.
Mousing over an image's name will display a tool-tip with the full name and file size of the picture. Click on an image to view it in its actual size.
