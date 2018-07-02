Games: Tasty Static, Unigine Engine and Descenders
-
Tasty Static, clone of the classic SkyRoads has a new release out
Remember SkyRoads? A classic 90's racing game with a bit of a twist, that acts a bit like a platformer. It has a free clone called Tasty Static, which recently had a big update. I've been a little obsessed over it too.
Such a simple idea taken from a classic and yet, it's so good at the same time. Initially it feels like all you're doing is sliding around and mashing the spacebar to jump with some awesome beats playing. However, it gets seriously intense and it really pulls you in.
-
Unigine Engine Turns 15 Years Old For Delivering First-Rate Linux Graphics
Yesterday marked fifteen years since the very first release of the Unigine Engine, the longtime Linux-friendly game engine that over the past decade has seemingly increased focus towards industrial simulations and AR but remaining well known among PC enthusiasts for the company's very demanding tech demos.
Unigine Engine remains one of the most Linux-friendly game/graphics engines out there though still limited for now to OpenGL rendering. Unigine Corp supported Linux long before Valve's Steam release. In any case, moving forward we will hopefully see more games powered by Unigine given their recent Unigine Community Edition free version.
-
Extreme downhill freeriding sports game Descenders has a big discount and two new tracks
Descenders is fast, smooth and most importantly for an extreme sports game - it's intense. It's also now on a big discount with some fresh content added too. It left Early Access in May 2019 and since then, they've continued expanding what's possible with Descenders which includes a lot of new tracks.
Not played it? From the developers of Action Henk, Descenders is a fast-paced extreme downhill biking game that's easy to pick up, but difficult to master. With procedurally generated tracks, cross-platform mod support, multiplayer and more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1001 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Fedora/Red Hat Leftovers: Freeplane on Flathub, Fedora 32 Elections, Red Hat Virtualization 4.4 Beta
BreadBee tiny Linux development board soon launching via Crowd Supply
A new small form factor Linux development board called the BreadBee will be launching via the Crowd Supply website in the near future offering a ARM Cortex A7 development board based on a relatively unknown IP camera SoC, the MSC313E, from a company called MStar. Measuring just 32 mm x 30 mm the tiny embedded Linux development board can be mounted vertically in a standard breadboard with a small adapter socket.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 27 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago
5 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
6 hours 42 min ago