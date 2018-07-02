Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
-
Jonathan Dowland: Introducing Red Hat UBI OpenJDK runtime images
UBI, announced a year ago, is an initiative where you can obtain, share and build upon official Red Hat container images without needing a Red Hat subscription. Unlike something like CentOS, they aren't modified in any way (e.g. to remove branding), they're exactly the same base images that Red Hat products are built upon, composed entirely of Open Source software. Your precise rights are covered in the EULA.
I work on the Red Hat OpenJDK container images, which are designed primarily for use with OpenShift. We've been based upon the RHEL base images since inception. Although our containers are open source (of course), we haven't been able to distribute the binary images more widely than to Red Hat customers, until now.
-
IBM Wazi for Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces enables cloud-native development for IBM Z
For developers responsible for maintaining, accessing, or creating new applications on IBM Z, choice is no longer a dirty word.
Announced today, IBM Wazi for Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces is an add-on to IBM Cloud Pak for Applications. It provides developers with the capability to develop and test IBM z/OS application components in a containerized, virtual IBM Z environment on Red Hat OpenShift running on x86 hardware by using an industry-standard integrated development environment (IDE) such as Microsoft Visual Studio Code (VS Code) or Eclipse.
-
Red Hat technologies help drive IBM edge solutions for the 5G era
Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenStack Platform are important components of IBM’s telco and edge computing solutions announced today. Whether you're deploying services on-premises, in public or private clouds or at the edge, Red Hat and IBM can help you manage and analyze data more quickly and securely at a massive scale across the hybrid cloud.
-
Develop a new breed of apps for edge and 5G technologies with IBM Edge Solutions
The confluence of edge computing, AI, and 5G technologies presents a unique opportunity for developers to create a new class of applications. Several new cars have GPU capabilities that not long ago were only found in data centers. We’ve seen IoT devices become more powerful and ubiquitous, the cost of running edge devices has dropped considerably, and AI algorithms are faster, more accurate, and more sophisticated than ever.
In addition, 5G is enabling low latency, high bandwidth, performance-sensitive apps to be deployed on the edge in locations like hospitals, factories, stores, event venues, and automobiles. Edge computing will become a reality, bringing computation and data storage closer to where the data is created by people, places, and things.
The emergence of 5G allows software to quickly process information that will yield an experience that is very responsive, which leads to opportunities to enhance digital experiences, improve performance and data security, and enable continuous operations in every industry. This enables dynamic customized configurations due to increased network agility.
-
Open Horizon joins Linux Foundation to grow open edge computing platform
The Open Horizon software project, the core technology that powers IBM Edge Application Manager, has joined LF Edge. LF Edge is part of the Linux Foundation and hosts all of their open source projects related to edge computing.
Edge computing brings computation and data storage closer to where data is created by people, places, and things. Open Horizon simplifies the job of getting the right applications and machine learning onto the right compute devices, and keeps those applications running and updated. With 50% of enterprise data expected to be processed at the edge by 2022, compared to only 10% today, Open Horizon will play a critical role in how data is processed in the era of edge computing
By contributing this important project to the Linux Foundation, just as the sector is set to experience tremendous growth, IBM has underscored its commitment to trust, transparency, and collaboration on standards in the edge computing space.
-
The first six warning signs that a technical project might fail
Being a sysadmin means that you, from time to time, will be called into IT projects, and your role will most likely be that of Subject Matter Expert (SME). A sysadmin usually gets called in (too) late in the process, after the goals and milestones are already set. Most likely, these targets are, from a sysadmin point of view, too ambitious both when it comes to timelines as well as resource allocation.
The phrase, "We just need you to check on some documents and verify that they are OK," could be an introduction to your expected participation as a sysadmin in the project. Naturally, you have already figured out that your involvement will be much more extensive thanks to the already complete technical analysis that, in your view, looks like a barren wasteland. In this article, I explore the caveats behind the expressions "underestimate" and "overconfident" in technical projects.
So let's look at different components that build the picture. These pieces all revolve around the warning signs that an IT project already is or will soon be in trouble.
-
Working with big spatial data workflows (or, what would John Snow do?)
With the rise of social networks and people having more free time due to isolation, it has become popular to see lots of maps and graphs. These are made using big spatial data to explain how COVID-19 is expanding, why it is faster in some countries, and how we can stop it.
Some of these maps and graphs are made by inexperienced amateurs that have access to huge amounts of raw and processed big spatial data. But most of them are not sure how to handle that data. A few unaware amateurs mix different sources without caring about homogenizing the data first. Some others mix old data with new. And finally, most forget to add relevant variables because this is too much data to handle manually.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 997 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Fedora/Red Hat Leftovers: Freeplane on Flathub, Fedora 32 Elections, Red Hat Virtualization 4.4 Beta
BreadBee tiny Linux development board soon launching via Crowd Supply
A new small form factor Linux development board called the BreadBee will be launching via the Crowd Supply website in the near future offering a ARM Cortex A7 development board based on a relatively unknown IP camera SoC, the MSC313E, from a company called MStar. Measuring just 32 mm x 30 mm the tiny embedded Linux development board can be mounted vertically in a standard breadboard with a small adapter socket.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 27 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago
5 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
6 hours 42 min ago