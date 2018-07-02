Fedora/Red Hat Leftovers: Freeplane on Flathub, Fedora 32 Elections, Red Hat Virtualization 4.4 Beta Freeplane now published at Flathub Freeplane is a fork of Freemind and it is in active development. Now it’s ready for install in any Linux system with just point’n’click through, for example, GNOME Software or any other flatpak compatible software installation manager.

Fedora 32 elections nominations now open Candidates may self-nominate. If you nominate someone else, please check with them to ensure that they are willing to be nominated before submitting their name. The steering bodies are currently selecting interview questions for the candidates. Nominees submit their questionnaire answers via a private Pagure issue. The Fedora Program Manager or their backup will publish the interviews to the Community Blog before the start of the voting period. Please note that the interview is mandatory for all nominees. Nominees not having their interview ready by end of the Interview period (2020-05-27) will be disqualified and removed from the election.

Red Hat Virtualization 4.4 Beta: available now! Continuing more than a decade of virtualization excellence, the Red Hat Virtualization team is happy to announce Beta availability of the next version, 4.4. Building on the themes of the past, and the requirements of the future, this version aims to improve the stability, performance, manageability, and security over previous versions while also introducing new functionality to enhance capabilities. Arguably the biggest change with Red Hat Virtualization 4.4 is the rebase from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (RHEL). This brings the improvements and updates of the RHEL 8 platform to Red Hat Virtualization Manager, Red Hat Virtualization Host, and the sub-components used by the platform. This includes 100s of requests for enhancement (RFEs) and customer issues addressed, more than 1,400 fixed bugs, and many other improvements to the underlying platform.

CloudHedge Announces Support for Windows & Linux Application Containerization onto IBM Edge Application Manager Running on Red Hat OpenShift CloudHedge and IBM are teaming on a new collaboration around IBM Edge Application Manager running on Red Hat OpenShift that will mobilize application workloads to run seamlessly across edge devices. CloudHedge's unique technology coupled with IBM Edge Application Manager ensures that customers realize maximum value from their investments in enterprise applications, while transitioning to the Edge.