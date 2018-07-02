Ubuntu 20.04 LTS’ snap obsession has snapped me off of it
In 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu’s Software Center was switched from being a .deb version of GNOME Software to a snap app. The new snapped store can handle management of snap applications and traditional .deb ones, but it can’t install or remove Flatpak applications, like the previous .deb version could.
Users wanting to install Flatpak apps need to revert to using the .deb version. It’s not an ideal solution when previous Ubuntu Software releases could handle all three formats by default. In all, the latest Ubuntu Software is a step back.
More in: Ubuntu 20.04 LTS’ snap obsession has snapped me off of it
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1029 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Fedora/Red Hat Leftovers: Freeplane on Flathub, Fedora 32 Elections, Red Hat Virtualization 4.4 Beta
BreadBee tiny Linux development board soon launching via Crowd Supply
A new small form factor Linux development board called the BreadBee will be launching via the Crowd Supply website in the near future offering a ARM Cortex A7 development board based on a relatively unknown IP camera SoC, the MSC313E, from a company called MStar. Measuring just 32 mm x 30 mm the tiny embedded Linux development board can be mounted vertically in a standard breadboard with a small adapter socket.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 27 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago
5 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
6 hours 42 min ago