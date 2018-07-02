today's howtos
Configuring Unbound as a simple forwarding DNS server
Monitor And Administer Linux Servers Using Cockpit Via Web Browser
Control Screen Brightness using Terminal on CentOS 8
How to generate a sosreport for Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS
How to setup Apache Tomcat cluster with 3 Nodes on Ubuntu
Wget command in Linux with examples, Easy way to download file
Setting up Unison File Synchronization between two Servers on Debian 10 (Buster)
The Wayland Book Is Now Freely Available
The Wayland Protocol
New project - create-fake-rpm
Following along with the OpenWRT subreddit users
Android Leftovers
Fedora/Red Hat Leftovers: Freeplane on Flathub, Fedora 32 Elections, Red Hat Virtualization 4.4 Beta
BreadBee tiny Linux development board soon launching via Crowd Supply
A new small form factor Linux development board called the BreadBee will be launching via the Crowd Supply website in the near future offering a ARM Cortex A7 development board based on a relatively unknown IP camera SoC, the MSC313E, from a company called MStar. Measuring just 32 mm x 30 mm the tiny embedded Linux development board can be mounted vertically in a standard breadboard with a small adapter socket.
