Ubuntu Studio Switching To KDE Plasma Desktop

Ubuntu Studio is one of the popular Ubuntu derivatives. Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS is the latest version which is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. This release is a Long-Term Support release and it is supported for 3 years (until April 2023). Yes, you heard it right as Ubuntu Studio is switching to KDE Plasma desktop from upcoming releases. You will see KDE Plasma desktop environment as a default desktop environment from Ubuntu Studio 20.10. Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS will be the final release of Ubuntu Studio using the Xfce Desktop Environment.

Programming Leftovers

NVIDIA Carmel Support Finally Mainlined In LLVM/Clang NVIDIA Carmel CPU cores that succeeded Denver 2 and found for a while already within Tegra Xavier hardware now has mainline LLVM/Clang compiler support. NVIDIA's Carmel design is based on an 8 core layout and based on ARMv8.2+FP16 with SIMD, VFP, and the other usual extensions. Carmel offers much greater CPU performance than earlier Tegra SoCs. At least until NVIDIA Orin hardware begins shipping at scale, the Tegra Xavier SoC with the Carmel CPU cores remains their latest and greatest within the DRIVE Xavier, Jetson AGX, Jetson Xavier, and other products.

Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn ABAP ABAP (Advanced Business Application Programming, originally Allgemeiner Berichts-Aufbereitungs-Prozessor, German for “general report creation processor”) is a fourth-generation, high-level programming language created by the German software company SAP SE. It’s extracted from the base computing languages Java, C, C++ and Python. ABAP is currently positioned, alongside Java, as the language for programming the SAP NetWeaver Application Server, which is part of the SAP NetWeaver platform for building business applications. It’s primarily used to develop enterprise application for large business and financial institution on SAP platform. Here’s our recommended tutorials to learn ABAP.

11 DevOps lessons from My Little Pony The show begins with Twilight Sparkle reading obscure documentation, only to realize that Equestria, where the show is set, is due to suffer a calamity. Though someone named Nightmare Moon has been imprisoned for a thousand years, there is a prophecy she will return. Lesson 1: Technical debt matters. Nightmare Moon is a perfect stand-in for technical debt. Document it. Pay attention to the signs of risk no matter how infrequently they occur. Have a plan to resolve it. Twilight Sparkle goes to her manager with the news, only to be told that it is not a current priority. She is sent to Ponyville to prepare for the coming celebration, instead. Lesson 2: Communication with management is key. Twilight Sparkle communicated her priority (the risk of technical debt) but did not convince her management that it was more important than the celebration (of the next release or a new customer). We all need to make clear what the business case is for resolving critical issues. It is also not straightforward to explain technical debt in business terms. If management does not agree on the severity, find new ways to communicate the risk, and team up with others who speak that language.

Analyzing data science code with R and Emacs Way back in 2012, Harvard Business Review published an article that proclaimed "data scientist" to be the sexiest job of the 21st century. Interest in data science has exploded since then. Many great open source projects, such as Python and the R language for statistical computing, have facilitated the rapid developments in how we analyze data.

How and why I built TraceItOut - A video summarizer In today’s scenario crime rates are increasing significantly. But along with the increase in crime rates, we also have an increase in technological advancements, which are also increasing by leaps and bounds. These technological advancements are majorly in the field of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other fields of computer science and technology. The basic concept is that if the crime is increasing, technology is also increasing simultaneously and in a much better place. These technological advancements, if worked upon the incorrect path, can lead us to better tackling the crime, thus crime rates can be significantly reduced.

Variations on the death of Python 2 On April 20th, 2020, a release manager named Benjamin Peterson smashed the “publish” button on Python 2.7.18. The Python 2 release series had already reached the end of its upstream support from the Python core team at the start of the year. I don’t know for certain, but I assumed the timing of the actual final package was meant to occur during PyCon (which, until a global pandemic struck, was scheduled for mid-April), possibly so there could be some sort of nice ceremony to mark the occasion. At any rate, Python 2 is done, at least from the Python core team’s perspective. While operating-system vendors (who work on different cycles) will be supporting their packaged copies of Python 2 for a while yet, and some other community projects claim they’ll continue to support Python 2 interpreters for an indefinite period, the mainstream of Python development has now, finally, moved on. Popular libraries and frameworks mostly either have dropped, or are in the process of dropping, their Python 2 support (Django’s last release to support Python 2 — the 1.11 LTS initially released in 2017 — reached its end of upstream support in April, for example).

Google Summer of Code 2020: LibreOffice projects announced Google Summer of Code (GSoC) is a global programme focused on bringing more student developers into open source software development. LibreOffice took part last year, which led to some great new features including a QR code generator and NotebookBar improvements. [...] Add Impress shape animations that use a real physics engine (Sarper Akdemir) Extending the UITest framework (Ahmed ElShreif) Blurry Shadows (Ahmad Ganzouri) Styles Inspector (Shivam Kumar Singh) Move the gallery code to use ZIP files (Aditya Sahu) Additions – Tight integration of extensions (Yusuf Keten)

Manjaro Linux and Star Labs team up for their Linux-focused hardware

Star Labs, a small Linux vendor from the UK has teamed up with Manjaro Linux to offer Manjaro as an option on their custom Linux laptops. Announced today previously you could get Ubuntu, Linux Mint or Zorin OS but now your choice will include Manjaro too. Unlike some other hardware vendors, Star Labs are not using generic Clevo casing and hardware. They originally did when the first started but nowadays they actually make their own. What they offer do look and sound great too. It's really awesome to see more Linux-focused hardware vendors. What's also great, is that they're not focused on the top-end hardware that costs a small fortune. Instead they have the sweet little Star Lite Mk II with a 11-inch IPS display, with an Intel Pentium N4200 processor and Intel HD 505 Graphics, a very speedy 240GB SSD and 8GB RAM starting at £399...