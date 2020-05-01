KDevelop 5.5.1 released
We today provide a bug fix and localization update release with version 5.5.1. This release introduces no new features and as such is a safe and recommended update for everyone currently using a previous version of KDevelop 5.5.
You can find the updated Linux AppImage as well as the source code archives on our download page.
Should you have any remarks or in case you find any issues in KDevelop 5.5, please let us know.
