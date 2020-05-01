Language Selection

Linux Desktop Environment Face-Off: Which GUI is Best?

Linux

When you start out with Linux, you may judge your distribution by its desktop environment. For this Roundup we’ve going to take a closer look at what designers consider when they design a desktop. The “environment” is the window manager combined with the other elements you may have on your desktop. These are task bars, icons and sometimes active elements on your desktop.

Designers make Linux desktop environments to appeal to all users. You may not be a generic user. While you read this, consider what your preferences are. The two most popular desktop environments are GNOME and KDE. They have different philosophies. For GNOME (Gnu Network Object Model Environment), it is to keep things available but not visible. KDE (K Desktop Environment) chooses to stick with the menus at all times. The third most popular Linux desktop environment is Cinnamon.

Your choice of Linux desktop environment comes down to personal taste, though what you are working will have the biggest influence on your final decision. Your choice will have a lot to do with whether you are typing a lot or doing graphic work. For example, programmers may appreciate the bare look of tiling window managers, because they’ll have to lift their hands off of the keyboard less.

Linux Desktop Environment Face-Off: Which GUI is Best?

KDevelop 5.5.1 released

We today provide a bug fix and localization update release with version 5.5.1. This release introduces no new features and as such is a safe and recommended update for everyone currently using a previous version of KDevelop 5.5. You can find the updated Linux AppImage as well as the source code archives on our download page. Should you have any remarks or in case you find any issues in KDevelop 5.5, please let us know. Read more

The 25 Best Open Source Security Tools To Protect Your System

Security tools are computer programs that allow us to find vulnerabilities in software. Malicious users use them to gain unauthorized access to information systems, enterprise networks, or even personal workstations. Security researchers, on the other hand, use these tools to find bugs in software so that companies can patch them before exploitation could take place. There is a wide range of open source security tools that are used by both the bad guys and penetration testing professionals. Today, we have compiled a list of 25 such programs that have widespread usage in computer security and other related fields. Read more

Ubuntu Studio Switching To KDE Plasma Desktop

Ubuntu Studio is one of the popular Ubuntu derivatives. Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS is the latest version which is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. This release is a Long-Term Support release and it is supported for 3 years (until April 2023). Yes, you heard it right as Ubuntu Studio is switching to KDE Plasma desktop from upcoming releases. You will see KDE Plasma desktop environment as a default desktop environment from Ubuntu Studio 20.10. Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS will be the final release of Ubuntu Studio using the Xfce Desktop Environment. Read more

